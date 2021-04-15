With its mask mandate expiring this month, Tulsa is inching toward normalcy. But we're not there yet, officials say

Dart said it’s too soon to tell whether the suspension of the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have an effect on Tulsa County residents’ willingness to get vaccinated, but as of yet, he said, he hasn’t heard of any appointments being canceled.

There have, however, been many calls to the department’s phone bank, which was a good sign, he said. There’s so much information and misinformation surrounding the vaccines that he’s grateful anyone would reach out to try to get a straight-forward, science-based answer, he added.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “We want to answer any questions people have.”

"If you're on the fence, call your doctor," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum added, addressing those wary of vaccination. "Ask them."

Tulsa County residents started receiving vaccinations four months ago, and almost 30% are now fully vaccinated, Dart said. It's not herd immunity, which would be more like 70%, but it's inching closer.

"Let's keep up this momentum," Dart said. "The bottom line is, it's easier than ever to access the vaccine. Don't wait."

Bynum also addressed the city's mask order, which he has said he will allow to expire on April 30.