With its mask mandate expiring this month, Tulsa is inching toward normalcy. But we're not there yet, officials say

COVID-19 case counts in Tulsa County have fallen back to levels unseen since last summer, but officials are warning that the community is not yet immune from another surge.
That’s what followed the last time metrics dipped this low. After the state reopened for business in June, cases slowly but surely reached a high they hadn’t seen before. The pinnacle was in January, when Oklahoma averaged more than 4,200 new cases, 43 deaths and 200 hospitalizations a day.
Vaccines could be the difference this time around. Officials think they’re the reason COVID-19 hospitalizations have diminished so greatly — Tulsa County’s dropped from 453 to 70 between Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination priority plan — but the favorable trends could still change.
“Even with the vaccine, if people aren’t following safety recommendations, we could have that potential for another surge,” Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said during a news conference Thursday.
“This isn’t over. We’re trying to get back to some sense of normalcy, and we’ve been trying to let people know that being vaccinated will allow you to do that," he said.
“I think if we don’t get our entire community vaccinated, unfortunately, we’ll see what we don’t want to see in terms of data trending up.”
Dart said it’s too soon to tell whether the suspension of the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have an effect on Tulsa County residents’ willingness to get vaccinated, but as of yet, he said, he hasn’t heard of any appointments being canceled.
There have, however, been many calls to the department’s phone bank, which was a good sign, he said. There’s so much information and misinformation surrounding the vaccines that he’s grateful anyone would reach out to try to get a straight-forward, science-based answer, he added.
“That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “We want to answer any questions people have.”
"If you're on the fence, call your doctor," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum added, addressing those wary of vaccination. "Ask them."
Tulsa County residents started receiving vaccinations four months ago, and almost 30% are now fully vaccinated, Dart said. It's not herd immunity, which would be more like 70%, but it's inching closer.
"Let's keep up this momentum," Dart said. "The bottom line is, it's easier than ever to access the vaccine. Don't wait."
Bynum also addressed the city's mask order, which he has said he will allow to expire on April 30.
The change won't affect business or property owners' rights to require masks. In fact, Bynum's executive order will stay in place requiring restaurant and bar employees to wear masks at work and requiring that events with 500 or more people have a safety plan approved by the Tulsa Health Department.
The expiration of the ordinance means the end of the mask mandate in public places, the spacing requirement in restaurants, and THD-approved safety plans for events of 150 people or more.
Faced with some concerns that the step might be taken too soon, Bynum reminded residents that THD is supporting the move, and he jokingly added that, to his knowledge, it's never been accused of being "lackadaisical" in its response to the pandemic.
"Context is really important here," he said.
The mask mandate was put in place when local hospitals were facing numbers of patients over capacity limits. Health facility leaders were telling city officials something had to be done to slow the spread, Bynum said, and that meant either a mask mandate or another shelter-in-place order. The former was the obvious choice, he said.
The virus' spread in Tulsa slowed, but hospitalizations continued to climb. Bynum said data later showed that was because residents from outside of Tulsa who didn't have mask mandates made up the bulk of patients in Tulsa hospitals.
Enter COVID-19 vaccines.
Bynum rattled off a list of data points that he said "demonstrate the power" of the state's vaccination program. He emphasized that the change in trends occurred in Phase 2, when the most vulnerable — adults 65 or older or adults of any age with comorbidities — were able to get vaccinated. Tuesday's count of COVID-19 patients in Tulsa hospitals was 40.
The data, he said, show that the city's hospital capacity is not in danger any longer.
That being said, "this pandemic is not over," Bynum said. "Tulsans should continue to proceed with caution."
In response to City Councilor Kara Joy McKee's intent to create an amendment or extension to the ordinance that would provide clear criteria for when it would have to be reinstated, Bynum said he worries that a numerical "trigger" would take out situational judgment.
He said he agreed that the council ought to have in mind a willingness to readdress the decision if hospital capacity reflects that need, but he expects they'll respond just as they did when Tulsa needed a mandate the first go-round.
"I worry about (a trigger) not allowing for community-wide buy-in to take place," he said, and he'd like to allow for citizen comments and public engagement on the issue if it again arises.
In the meantime, Bynum and Dart encouraged Tulsans to get vaccinated, seek testing if they're showing symptoms and not vaccinated, and stay masked where required.
"Like Bynum said, it's not time for mask-burning yet," Dart said with a chuckle. "When it's time, I'll lead that charge."