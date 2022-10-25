With iconic sign along the Arkansas River, Tulsa's landmark power plant turns 100

One of Tulsa’s most iconic landmarks, the Public Service Co. of Oklahoma sign measures 336 feet across and 40 feet high with each letter weighing 800 pounds.
Replaced by more powerful units in the 1950s, the original 1920s-era generators sit dormant but well-maintained at the Tulsa Power Station.
An early photo of the Tulsa Power Plant shows the original 1927 sign with a shorter version of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's name.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Station.
In the 1920s, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma workers closely monitored gauges while controlling the generators by hand. Today, the old gauges remain in place but a high-tech control rooms runs the plant by remote.
The current Public Service Co. of Oklahoma sign dates to 1955, and the incandescent bulbs were replaced in 2010 by 3,850 LEDs.
Cooling stations at the Tulsa Power Plant can process 120,000 gallons of water per minute.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Station.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Plant.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Station.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Station.
Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Roewe leads a tour of the Tulsa Power Station.
A harsh winter storm once left Steve Lipich trapped at his house in south Tulsa, but missing work simply wasn’t an option.
The city needed electricity. And the generators needed Lipich, the operations supervisor at Tulsa’s oldest power plant.
PSO sent a four-wheel drive vehicle to bring him to work through knee-deep snow.
“We’re staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no exceptions,” Lipich says, standing in front of a bewildering array of dials, buttons and levers in the plant’s control room, where photographs aren’t allowed. “You don’t get to say, ‘Sorry, can’t make it.’”
One of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, the Tulsa Power Station turned 100 this year, as vital now as it was the day the generators first started spinning.
No one actually knows the exact date when the plant began operating, but the Public Service Company of Oklahoma will mark the occasion Wednesday with Mayor G.T. Bynum and other dignitaries visiting the site.
The Oklahoma Power Co. began construction in 1920 on the west bank of the Arkansas River more than 2 miles south of downtown, which put the plant on the outskirts of Tulsa at the time.
PSO bought the facility in 1927 and added a gigantic lighted sign facing the river and spelling out the company’s name.
It has been one of the most-photographed locations in Tulsa ever since, but the sign there today is not the original. PSO replaced it in 1955 and converted the incandescent light bulbs to LEDs in 2010.
The sign measures 336 feet across and 40 feet high with each letter weighing 800 pounds.
“Tulsa Power Station lights up at night, a bold emblem of PSO’s service to the community,” said Leigh Anne Strahler, the company’s president and chief operating officer.
PSO kept 90,000 tons of coal piled up in a yard north of the plant until the late 1940s, when the company converted the facility to natural gas.
As the company shifts toward renewable energy sources, the 100-year-old plant plays the vital role of maintaining voltage levels in the Tulsa area during peak demand, which means it isn’t always generating power but must always remain ready at a moment’s notice, officials said.
“More than 100 years after opening,” Strahler said, “TPS continues to use Oklahoma resources and Oklahoma workers to deliver power to all our Oklahoma communities.”
