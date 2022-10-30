With graffiti getting worse across Tulsa, leaders hope new crew's effort can deter offenders

While Tulsans may have noticed that graffiti appears to be getting worse across the city, police are managing weekly reports and city crews are hopping as they work to cover a growing number of “tags.”

Anyone driving in Tulsa will see graffiti on signs, buildings and bridges within just a few minutes, said Officer Josh Metcalf with TPD’s Gilcrease Division Impact Unit.

“I would say it’s getting worse,” Metcalf said in a Tulsa World interview. “In the past couple months, you used to see it here and there, but now you’re seeing it pretty frequently. “

Metcalf says some graffiti vandals may be repeat offenders, as they leave a kind of signature.

“We’re seeing similar tags — it’s hard to prove it’s the same artist, but the tags look pretty similar, and they’re doing the same graffiti at different locations,” Metcalf said.

Both Metcalf and Terry Ball, director of Streets and Stormwater for the city of Tulsa, get reports of new graffiti in Tulsa on a weekly basis. Ball oversees a graffiti crew and helped get funding to support removal efforts across the city.

The Urban and Economic Development committee made a presentation about the need for a graffiti crew in May. By June, the City Council approved $166,000 in funding for two positions, as well as supplies.

“The old way we did it, we were only out there once a month, so we always were building up a backlog list,” Ball said. “With a fully dedicated two-person staff, we’ll be able to go out and cover it up as soon as it comes up on public property.”

Ball says that the trick to getting rid of repeat offenders or graffiti artists in general is all in the timing of the removal.

“The key to graffiti is you address it as soon as possible to the point where whoever’s doing the graffiti gets tired of doing it because we’re covering it up quicker than they are putting it up,” Ball said.

The graffiti crew covers about 2,000 to 4,000 square feet of graffiti a week. The two positions for the graffiti crew are temporarily filled, but advertisement for filling those positions permanently will be sent out in the upcoming weeks. Ball expects to have the positions filled by the end of the year.

The crew only covers city public property. Graffiti seen on the highway and bridges is handled by Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and private property graffiti is handled by its owner.

“When those people get in there and are fully trained, that’ll be another way that we’ll try to do some outreach on the private property side to try and help them figure out how to address graffiti on their property,” Ball said.

Anyone who sees graffiti in the city of Tulsa can call 311 and report it to get the location added to the graffiti removal crew’s list. Anyone who sees someone in the act of creating graffiti can call Tulsa police.

“We look at it holistically as the beautification of the city,” Ball said. “A lot of people, when they drive around and see graffiti, they find that to be a detriment to the beauty of the city. It’s really about quality of life.”

<&rule>