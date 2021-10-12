With current facility 'pushed to extremes,' Tulsa Food Bank plans to double its capacity

Fifteen years ago, Tulsa’s Community Food Bank opened a distribution center that was designed to handle 20 million pounds of food per year, or nearly three times more than the organization was giving away at the time. It seemed to have plenty of room for growth.

Last year, however, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma distributed 32.7 million pounds of food, well beyond the facility’s designed limits. The “room for growth” was already being “pushed to extremes,” officials said.

Now the Food Bank is going public with a $28 million fundraising effort to double the distribution center’s capacity, officials told the Tulsa World on Monday. With significant donations already secured, construction could start as soon as November north of downtown Tulsa, officials said.

“After 40 years fighting hunger in eastern Oklahoma,” said Mercedes Millberry Fowler, the board president, “our Food Bank is set to embark on a transformational journey as we enlarge our campus and broaden our purpose.”

