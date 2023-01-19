With 'crazy infectious' new COVID strain, doctors warn at-risk patients to get tested, seek treatment

COVID-19 and influenza case counts may be declining, according to state health data, but doctors want older Oklahomans and those with diabetes or other comorbid conditions to know the risk with infection is still significant.

"The majority of patients who get infected with COVID and the flu survive regardless of what you do. ... But some of these patients, particularly the elderly, die from these diseases," OU's Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said this week. "About 90% of all COVID deaths now happen in people who are 65 years of age and older."

In addition to advanced age and diabetes, conditions that increase a patient's risk of severe or fatal complications of COVID include heart disease, obesity, pregnancy and tobacco use.

In Oklahoma, where many residents can be considered at risk in one or more of those categories, public health officials on Thursday reported nearly 8,000 active COVID infections. While the seven-day average for new cases continues its steady decline, doctors are concerned about a new strain of the virus considered to be "crazy infectious."

In a COVID update Tuesday with Healthier Oklahoma Coalition doctors, Oklahoma State Medical Association President David Holden said the XBB.1.5 subvariant "is probably going to run through the population fairly easily."

Holden said it remains to be seen whether the subvariant, which has been nicknamed Kraken, will be able to "outstrip all previous vaccines."

However, many Oklahomans have already lost immunity built up from previous infections and vaccinations, according to breakthrough infection data presented weekly by Dr. David Kendrick. And as Bratzler pointed out Tuesday, less than half of nursing home residents have received a bivalent COVID vaccine booster.

In addition to getting up to date on vaccinations, state and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.

Respiratory viruses including COVID can present with such minor symptoms, some may think they're dealing with allergies or the common cold. Not all COVID strains result in hallmark symptoms like loss of smell or taste, so the message for those who become symptomatic is to seek out a test right away.

"The symptoms from infection with the COVID virus, influenza, RSV, parainfluenza and others can all overlap, so without doing a test, there is no way to know (whether treatment might be needed)," Bratzler said. "It is relatively easy to test for COVID or influenza (with) home tests, so we encourage ... particularly people at high risk of complications of these diseases to at least get those tests done."

If an at-risk patient is able to get those results quickly enough, Holden said drugs including Paxlovid and Remdesivir can be "key to survival." Bratzler also called the antiviral treatments potentially life-saving.

"I got on this soapbox because I unfortunately had to review the deaths of two patients — both elderly — who tested positive for COVID in an outpatient setting, both received steroids and antibiotics, and neither received ... the two most effective drugs we have to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID," Bratzler said.

He added the same groups of patients — including those with chronic lung disease, hypertension, kidney and liver disease — are also more at risk of severe complications from influenza.

To be most effective, Paxlovid should be started within five days of COVID symptom onset, Bratzler said, while Tamiflu for influenza has to be started within 48 hours.

Doctors do not recommend steroids like prednisone for outpatients, as they can promote faster virus growth, nor antibiotics, which target bacteria — not viruses — but can also shut down the immune system. Holden said most patients, however, may not understand the difference between a bacterial infection and a virus like COVID and flu.

Flu positivity, currently around 7.5%, has declined from about 9% last week, according to Kendrick of My Health Data Network, while Oklahoma recorded seven more flu deaths.

A total of 53 Oklahomans, including 12 from Tulsa County, have died with influenza so far this season.

Two of the recently reported flu deaths were Tulsa County residents, according to the state dashboard, updated for the week ending Jan. 14.

The most vulnerable population for flu deaths remains those 65 and older; five more fatal cases were recorded in that age group since last week's Oklahoma State Health Department report.

Flu-related hospitalizations are continuing to decline across the state, with a cumulative 2,823 admissions since the start of the season.

Video: COVID is far from over in 2023, experts warn