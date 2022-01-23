 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With bill, Oklahoma legalized sports betting prospects may improve, but obstacles remain
With bill, Oklahoma legalized sports betting prospects may improve, but obstacles remain

The introduction of a bill that could pave the way for legalized sports betting in Oklahoma might be cause for optimism for some, but major obstacles remain.

Among the biggest is ongoing feuds between the state's tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt, who have fought over gaming compacts, and continue to fight over hunting and fishing licenses, and the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision.

"I don’t think you can separate the subject matter from the entire landscape between the governor's office and the tribal leaders," said Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

"There’s always been a line of communication. We don’t see that here. That’s unfortunate. That’s a sad situation for everybody. We’re not meeting our potential. We’re not doing everything that can possibly be done."

Recently, state Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, filed House Bill 3008, which would add pooled sports gambling to the list of activities allowed under existing gaming compacts between the state and tribes. The bill provides the state would receive a 10% cut of net winnings — bets received minus prizes paid out and federal taxes.

Morgan said the bill could be cause for optimism among legalized sports betting proponents.

But the issue so far has not been on the state legislative agenda, despite the U.S. Supreme Court opening the door to legal sports betting nearly four years ago when it struck down a federal ban on sports betting — excluding horse racing — in most states.

Initial expectations were that Oklahoma and the tribes would quickly reach an agreement to add such betting to the agreement that permits forms of casino gambling in the state.

At least 29 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting in some form since the Supreme Court’s decision, with several others set to do so in the coming months, according to CBSSports.com.

"Governor Stitt is open to any compact as long as it is a fair deal, enforceable, and provides the transparency and accountability all 4 million Oklahomans deserve," Stitt's office said in a statement.

Morgan said any proposal would have to be economically feasible for tribes.

"Tribes would be the ones taking all the economic risk," he said.

Morgan said the process would be that once a measure is passed into law, a formal offer would then be made to tribes.

"You can add supplements (to compacts), but it has to be proposed by the state. The offer has to come from the state to the tribes," he said.

"The offer has to make economic sense. If it doesn’t make economic sense, I don’t see tribes taking up the offer."

Morgan also said that while legalized sports betting has been a popular gaming topic nationwide, it typically has a "low margin of operation."

"From what I’ve looked at, a $100 wager ... of that wager, the operator might make $2 to $4 of that $100. That is a low margin of operation."

Even so, Morgan said, "It’s not like (sports betting) will be brand new. Oklahomans are getting on the internet every day and placing illegal bets in the sports market."

Not to mention traveling to nearby states where it is legal to place bets, he said.

"There’s no doubt that betters will drive to partake in their entertainment purposes," he said.

Luttrell in a news release announcing his bill said the British-based consulting firm Oxford Economics Group estimated that legal sports betting would generate $240 million in revenue for Oklahoma and create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"This legislation just makes sense," Luttrell said in the release.

Morgan said his organization has not done similar estimates but "I have seen some numbers from different groups. It's all in the math. The details matter. We’ll have to see what is," he said.

"The ball is in the Legislature’s court," Morgan said.

"It's all determined by what House and Senate leadership wants and whether it is on their agenda."

Contacted by the Tulsa World, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said through spokesmen they had no comment on the issue. The Legislature convenes Feb. 7.

"I think tribal leadership is always willing to step up and have that (gaming) conversation," Morgan said.

"There is good relationship with legislative leaders. But it also depends on the governor. The relationship with the governor has not been there."

In September, the American Gaming Association said 45.2 million Americans planned to bet on NFL games alone, an increase of 36% from the previous year.

"The sharp rise in betting plans this year can be traced to the expansion of legal sports betting options and increased enthusiasm overall for the upcoming season," the organization said in September.

“Sports betting is more popular than ever among Americans ..." AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said at the time.

“Importantly, when the 2021 NFL season begins, more than 111 million American adults will be able to wager safely with regulated sportsbooks in their home states rather than with the predatory illegal market,” he said.

Regional states' legalized sports betting status

Arkansas: Legal

The state's first official sportsbook (Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort) began operating in July, and there will be multiple others on the way, though the state is still prohibiting mobile online wagering.

Colorado: Legal

Colorado became the 19th state to legalize betting and as of May 1, 2020 multiple operators allowed residents to open accounts online and place wagers.

Kansas: Not legal, but legislation proposed

A total of five sports betting bills have been proposed in the Kansas legislature. The State House did not consider the bill put forward in 2019 and another one was unsuccessful in 2021.

Louisiana: Legal

Louisiana approved sports betting in the 2020 election and sports bettors can place wagers at retail sportsbooks at casinos in the state. Currently, mobile sports betting isn't offered in Louisiana, but there's hope that it will be offered in early 2022.

Missouri: Not legal, but legislation proposed

Missouri had several sports betting bills introduced in recent years but the state hasn't taken action on them yet. They have been stalled at the state legislature level.

New Mexico: Legal, sort of

Under the current state laws, sports betting isn't explicitly prohibited in the gaming compacts shared between tribes and the state. This has allowed the Pueblo of Santa Ana tribe to open their own not-outright-legal-but-also-not-technically-illegal sportsbook at its in-state casino. Sports gambling is legal at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel and four other tribal casinos.

Texas: Not legal, but legislation proposed

In 2021, a sports betting bill was proposed but not legalized.

Source: CBSSports.com

Staggering numbers

$92.56 billion.

That is total legal amount wagered on sports betting in the U.S. since the Supreme Court allowed it in 2018, according to legalsportsreport.com.

In gambling circles, that number is "the handle."

As of Thursday, nearly $906 million has been collected by state and local governments in revenue sharing markets since 2018, according to the website.

The amount of money kept by sportsbooks (revenue) out of the amount wagered during the same time period is $6.8 billion. 

The "hold" — or how much revenue sportsbooks keep as a function of handle — is an average of 7.4%. It can vary widely, from 6.2% in Iowa to 15.1% in Delaware, according to the website. 

Regional and other state figures:

Arkansas (legalized sports betting in July): $111.9 million (handle), $14.1 million (revenue), 12.6% (hold), $1.958 million (state and local governments)

Colorado (legalized sports betting in May 2020): $4.571 billion (handle), $301.1 million (revenue), 6.6% (hold), $13.89 million (state and local governments)

New Mexico: n/a

Nevada: $19.8 billion (handle) $1.21 billion (revenue) 6.14% (hold) $82 million (state and local governments)

New Jersey (legalized sports betting in 2018): $22.7 billion (handle) $1.6 billion (revenue) 7.1% (hold) $202.1 million (state and local governments)

