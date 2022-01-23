With bill, Oklahoma legalized sports betting prospects may improve, but obstacles remain

Morgan said the process would be that once a measure is passed into law, a formal offer would then be made to tribes.

"You can add supplements (to compacts), but it has to be proposed by the state. The offer has to come from the state to the tribes," he said.

"The offer has to make economic sense. If it doesn’t make economic sense, I don’t see tribes taking up the offer."

Morgan also said that while legalized sports betting has been a popular gaming topic nationwide, it typically has a "low margin of operation."

"From what I’ve looked at, a $100 wager ... of that wager, the operator might make $2 to $4 of that $100. That is a low margin of operation."

Even so, Morgan said, "It’s not like (sports betting) will be brand new. Oklahomans are getting on the internet every day and placing illegal bets in the sports market."

Not to mention traveling to nearby states where it is legal to place bets, he said.

"There’s no doubt that betters will drive to partake in their entertainment purposes," he said.