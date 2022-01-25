With $1 million incentives, Cherokee Nation plans to become hub for film and TV industry

Describing it as a historic investment in the film and TV industry, the Cherokee Nation will begin offering up to $1 million a year for productions made within the tribe’s 14-county reservation in northeast Oklahoma, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The cash incentives will not only bring jobs to the area, benefiting both tribal and non-tribal citizens alike, but will also lead to better representation of Native American characters on screen, said Jennifer Loren, director of the tribe’s Film Office.

“When we are represented, many times the portrayals are inaccurate or rely on harmful stereotypes,” Loren said. “And that is a big part of why we are here today” announcing the new incentive program.

Beginning March 1, the Cherokee Nation Film Office will take applications for cash rebates on qualified production expenses for movies or TV projects filmed anywhere within the tribe’s 7,000-square-mile reservation. The incentives will also offer increased funding for using Native American employees, as well as utilizing Native-owned businesses, officials said.

“We plan to make the Cherokee Nation a hub for filmmaking,” Loren said. “What we see is opportunity — opportunity to diversify Oklahoma’s economy.”