Winter weather affects vaccination clinics through Tulsa Health Department, VA

For the first time since Tulsa Health Department began offering COVID-19 vaccinations, no new appointments were added Wednesday night due to the winter-weather forecast.

The Tulsa Health Department had announced Wednesday appointments would be rescheduled via email directly to the individuals affected. Those making new appointments are still directed to the state web portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

Appointments set for Thursday through the Veterans Administration, as well as the VA's vaccination clinics in Muskogee and Tulsa, were canceled, according to a spokeswoman.

"We are continuing to reach out to our veterans who are 65 or older to get them scheduled in one of our upcoming drive-thru clinics," Nita McClellan said Wednesday. Veterans with further needs may call 888-397-8387 or go to va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

Tulsa could see up to 8 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said. Icy conditions persist across northeast Oklahoma with well-below-freezing temperatures forecast at least through late next week.

Video: Mid-South pummeled by freezing rain, sleet