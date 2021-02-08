Winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.: Ice-covered roads affect traffic early Monday

The Monday morning commute could be treacherous in some spots around Tulsa, as freezing drizzle has accumulated overnight.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, with a winter weather advisory in place through 6 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service forecasters in Tulsa.

Drivers are warned to watch out for slick spots, especially on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges.

"The freezing line is expected to slowly migrate southward through the day, with freezing drizzle to continue," forecasters said in an 8 a.m. update.

State officials say salt and sand spreading is underway, mainly north of Interstate 44.

"The freezing drizzle is creating black ice, which is hard to see on the highway," a news release from the Department of Public Safety states. "Drivers need to slow down use extra caution on elevated surfaces."

City of Tulsa street brine crews began working at midnight, according to a news release stating the northern areas of the city appeared worse at about 7:15 a.m.