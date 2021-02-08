Winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.: Ice-covered bridges, roads affect traffic early Monday

The Monday morning commute could be treacherous in some spots around Tulsa, as freezing drizzle has accumulated overnight.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, with a winter weather advisory in place through 6 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service forecasters in Tulsa.
Drivers are warned to watch out for slick spots, especially on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges.
State officials say salt and sand spreading is underway, mainly north of Interstate 44.
"The freezing drizzle is creating black ice, which is hard to see on the highway," a news release from the Department of Public Safety states. "Drivers need to slow down use extra caution on elevated surfaces."
Sand Springs, Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry were among districts to announce school closures Monday.
Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.
"Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend," forecasters say.
Tulsa-area forecast
Monday: Areas of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 30.
Monday night: Cloudy, low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 9 and 19.
Tuesday night: Cloudy, low around 21.
Wednesday: 20% chance of freezing rain before noon. Cloudy, high near 31.
Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 27.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.
Saturday: 20% chance of snow. Partly sunny, high near 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.