Winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.: Ice-covered bridges, roads affect traffic early Monday

Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.

"Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend," forecasters say.

Tulsa-area forecast

Monday: Areas of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 30.

Monday night: Cloudy, low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between 9 and 19.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, low around 21.

Wednesday: 20% chance of freezing rain before noon. Cloudy, high near 31.

Wednesday night: Cloudy, low around 20. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 27.