Winter weather advisory moves southeast as freezing drizzle tapers, Tulsa forecasters say

Update (6 a.m. Tuesday): Areas of freezing drizzle appear to have moved out of the Tulsa area and into southeast Oklahoma and northeast Arkansas.
A winter weather advisory remains in place through noon in counties southeast of Muskogee, but the advisory expired at midnight for the Tulsa area "as additional significant icing is not expected."
No roads were closed as of early Tuesday.
National Weather Service Tulsa on Tuesday morning warns many roads and elevated surfaces will remain hazardous as temperatures remain in the teens.
Freezing rain and fog on Monday that was expected to continue into Tuesday morning resulted in dozens of vehicle crashes on slick streets and highways.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, EMSA reported having responded to 139 vehicle collisions around the Tulsa area and transporting 38 people to area medical facilities. EMSA also responded to eight cold-exposure calls with three transports, and 113 falls with 85 transports.
Oklahoma 20 was closed between Skiatook and Hominy, according to the Department of Public Safety.
According to a volunteer firefighter, the stretch of highway between Osage Casino and Teepee Road was closed shortly after 11 a.m.
City roads were safest, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said of the driving conditions.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, with a winter weather advisory in place as far south as the Tulsa area through midnight Monday night, according to forecasters. Another winter weather advisory is in effect for areas as far south as McAlester until 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers were warned to watch out for slick spots, especially on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges.
“The freezing line is expected to slowly migrate southward through the day, with freezing drizzle to continue,” forecasters said.
Sand Springs, Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry were among districts to announce school closures Monday. Catoosa students were set to return from distance learning Monday, but the district canceled classes due to weather.
Several area school board meetings were also canceled on Monday night, including Jenks and Owasso.
Grab-and-go meals through Tulsa Public Schools and athletic activities were canceled Monday and Tuesday, TPS announced.
“We are working with the Tulsa County Board of Elections to ensure that polling places in our schools are open and ready for voters from 7am-7pm (Tuesday)” the district said in a news release.
Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.
“Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend,” forecasters said.
Tulsa was expected to see drizzle continue into Monday afternoon and overnight, with accumulations expected to stay low, forecaster Pete Snyder of the National Weather Service said.
He said the commute Tuesday morning may be affected by some frozen slick spots, including on city roads. He said highways and raised roads will be the most likely to be icy.
The freezing boundary layer was slowly moving south of Tulsa into Okmulgee County, Snyder said, and north of that boundary, temperatures are going to stay below freezing.
The temperatures are expected to stay cold through the week and get even colder into the weekend and next week.
Precipitation in the form of snow is predicted Saturday, but accumulations will still be low.
The Tulsa-area forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values between 6 and 12. North wind 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Slight chance of freezing drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: 40% chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between 9 and 17. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: 20% chance of sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: 20% chance of sleet before noon, with high near 26. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 18. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Currently stuck on the on ramp to 169 southbound at 96th Street North in #owasso Not only is it Un-driveable it’s almost un-walkable. I don’t k ow what the endgame here is. Stay home if possible! @tulsaworld #okwx pic.twitter.com/3h6POeJKqh— Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) February 8, 2021
Given the unexpected inclement weather and the potential for melting and refreezing of ice on the roads, we are erring on the side of safety for everyone on our team and adjusting our team schedules for today. We WILL be open today, Feb. 8, but with the following modifications: pic.twitter.com/J5VAydMB2i— TulsaSchools (@TulsaSchools) February 8, 2021