Winter weather advisory moves southeast as freezing drizzle tapers, Tulsa forecasters say

Several area school board meetings were also canceled on Monday night, including Jenks and Owasso.

Grab-and-go meals through Tulsa Public Schools and athletic activities were canceled Monday and Tuesday, TPS announced.

“We are working with the Tulsa County Board of Elections to ensure that polling places in our schools are open and ready for voters from 7am-7pm (Tuesday)” the district said in a news release.

Freezing rain could continue Tuesday night and into Thursday, according to the hazardous weather outlook for Tulsa.

“Much colder air will move in late this week and into the weekend, along with some chances of light snow. Dangerous wind chills from zero to near ten below zero will be possible Friday morning and into the weekend,” forecasters said.

Tulsa was expected to see drizzle continue into Monday afternoon and overnight, with accumulations expected to stay low, forecaster Pete Snyder of the National Weather Service said.

He said the commute Tuesday morning may be affected by some frozen slick spots, including on city roads. He said highways and raised roads will be the most likely to be icy.