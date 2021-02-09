Winter weather advisory: Below-freezing temperatures here to stay at least 7 days, Tulsa forecasters say

Update (7:30 a.m.): A power outage has been reported for about 3,000 customers in the southernmost areas of Broken Arrow and western Coweta.
According to Public Service Company Oklahoma, repairs are expected after 10:30 a.m. and noon after multiple widespread outages were reported starting after 6:30 a.m.
Update (6:30 a.m.): A winter weather advisory is in place through Wednesday night, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.
Jenks, Sand Springs, Owasso, Collinsville, Sapulpa, Skiatook schools announced weather-related closures Wednesday.
Catoosa, Claremore and Coweta districts switched to distance learning.
Another blast of arctic air is going to keep Tulsa’s temperatures below freezing for at least the next week, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.
Freezing drizzle and ice are possible Tuesday night with accumulations expected to stay below a tenth of an inch. While precipitation will be minimal, the low temperatures are going to keep any accumulation in place, causing hazardous driving conditions for Wednesday, said Pete Snyder, meteorologist at National Weather Service Tulsa.
“With temperatures as cold as they are, it doesn’t take much to make the roads dangerous,” Snyder said.
He said the best thing for people to do as they make their commutes to work is to drive slowly and be aware of the situation.
On Monday, Snyder said, “people weren’t aware,” Snyder said.
EMSA reported Monday they responded to over 100 vehicle collisions as the temperatures first began the dayslong drop below freezing.
The below-freezing temperatures are also a concern for Tulsa’s homeless outreach groups.
Housing Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to minimizing homelessness in Tulsa, said outreach teams from several area organizations are working across the city to offer transportation to shelters. Those outreach teams are also providing supplies to those wanting to shelter in place.
Housing Solutions encourages concerned Tulsans who see someone in need of shelter to use the outreach request on the Housing Solutions website at https://bit.ly/370AuE2.
Shelters around the city are opening additional space while maintaining COVID restrictions, Housing Solutions said.
The city of Tulsa has two warming stations available for those trying to get out of the cold: John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver Ave. Both are open 24 hours and have capacity limits in place.
The city also has an overflow shelter at the former juvenile detention center for individuals experiencing homelessness. It is currently serving an additional 57 people due to the extreme weather, maxing out the capacity at 116, the City said in a statement.
Warm meals prepared by Iron Gate continue to be provided daily.
The bitter cold is going to take awhile to move out, Snyder said, complicated by more chances for precipitation the rest of the week.
Wednesday may bring some sleet; Thursday has a slight chance of more drizzle; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday could see some snow flurries, Snyder said.
Friday night, the temperatures could get down to 10 degrees, and Saturday’s high is only 14 degrees, with the low around 0 degrees.
