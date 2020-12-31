Winter storm, weather advisories in effect for areas west, north of Tulsa

Winter storm and winter weather advisories are in effect until midday Friday for areas west and north of Tulsa.

Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties, along with the Oklahoma City metro, are under a winter storm warning, in which up to 3 inches of snow and three-tenths of an inch of inch of ice are possible through noon Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Travel in areas under the winter storm warning will be "significantly impacted" along with possible power outages, forecasters said.

Creek and Washington counties are under a winter weather advisory, where up to 1 inch of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible.

Slippery roads are also possible in areas under the winter weather advisory, forecasters said.

Tulsa County was not under any advisories as of late Wednesday afternoon, but there is a chance of freezing precipitation overnight and snow up to a half an inch in some areas, forecasters said.

Crews from both the City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be on standby to treat area streets and highways as needed, officials said.