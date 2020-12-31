Winter storm, weather advisories in effect for areas west, north of Tulsa

Winter storm and winter weather advisories are in effect until midday Friday for areas west and north of Tulsa.
Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties, along with the Oklahoma City metro, are under a winter storm warning, in which up to 3 inches of snow and three-tenths of an inch of inch of ice are possible through noon Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Travel in areas under the winter storm warning will be "significantly impacted" along with possible power outages, forecasters said.
Creek and Washington counties are under a winter weather advisory, where up to 1 inch of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible.
Slippery roads are also possible in areas under the winter weather advisory, forecasters said.
Tulsa County was not under any advisories as of late Wednesday afternoon, but there is a chance of freezing precipitation overnight and snow up to a half an inch in some areas, forecasters said.
Crews from both the City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be on standby to treat area streets and highways as needed, officials said.
The City of Tulsa will have crews reporting to work at 5 a.m. Friday to respond to the forecasted weather, the city said in a news release.
"Crews plan to work the morning event until it is over. (Friday) night at midnight, the City of Tulsa will have brine crews addressing any areas needing additional treatment. There is also a forecast of snow on Saturday ... and the city will have crews available for that event to respond."
In anticipation of the snow and ice, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday also issued an emergency declaration for several Oklahoma counties, including Pawnee, Payne, Osage and Oklahoma. The declaration allows for expedited state assistance for affected infrastructure.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tonight: Occasional rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 34. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday: Occasional rain, possibly mixing with snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. High near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph.