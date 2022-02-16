Winter storm warnings, advisories for counties north, west of Tulsa on Thursday

Several counties north and west of Tulsa are under winter storm and winter weather advisories Thursday, with up to 4 inches of snow possible near the Kansas border, forecasters said.
Osage County is under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, with near-blizzard conditions in some areas possible, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Other counties under a winter weather advisory include Payne, Pawnee, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa, where mixed precipitation and up to 2 inches of snow is possible, forecasters said.
The Tulsa metro has a 90% chance of wintry precipitation Thursday, but with ice accumulations of less than a 0.1 of an inch and snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.
"As colder temperatures filter into the region behind a cold front on Thursday, a band of moderate to heavy wintry precipitation, starting off as a mix and then quickly changing to snow, is forecast to affect portions of northeast Oklahoma," the weather service said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, "snow accumulation potential will be highest north of Interstate 44 and closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. Strong north winds gusting 30 to 40 mph combined with the moderate to heavy snow could yield near-blizzard conditions across portions of Osage County near the Kansas border.
"Some travel impact and disruption to daily life is looking likely, with threat to life possible. The snow will exit the region by Thursday night," forecasters said.
The Tulsa-area forecast on Thursday is for rain or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 p.m.
"Some thunder is also possible," forecasters said, with temperatures in the Tulsa metro falling to around 27 degrees by 2 p.m., and north winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will gradually become clear, with a low around 16 and north winds 10 to 15 mph.
Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 49 and light south winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.