Winter storm warning extended; crews work to clear city streets before more snow hits

“We want all riders and drivers to stay safe during this winter weather,” said Randy Cloud, Tulsa Transit interim general manager. “We encourage riders to download the SPOT app to help minimize their wait time in the cold, and we thank them for their patience as we provide as much service as we can during this time.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are treating highways in the Tulsa area and across the state.

Update 8:30 p.m.: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said that as of 6 p.m., 1.2 inches of snow had fallen at their official measuring site at the Tulsa International Airport.

The Tulsa area has so far not been largely affected by power outages, according to PSO.

Fewer than five PSO customers are without power in two small outages in the Tulsa area, according to the company's outage map.

The Oklahoma City area, however, is experiencing more power outages.

A large outage in the southwestern part of the Oklahoma City metro area is affecting nearly 3,000 customers from Tuttle to Blanchard, PSO reports.