Winter storm updates: Snow drifts an early concern with dangerous wind chills

Turnpikes were reporting snow-covered roads from Stroud to the west but no major issues Sunday morning. By 7 a.m., only the west end of the Creek Turnpike that runs around the south and east sides of Tulsa was being plowed.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek said the greatest threat currently is low temperatures and wind chills rarely recorded in Oklahoma.

Emergency responders have already seen residents underestimating the dangers from everything from short walks to the mailbox to treading on ice-covered ponds and swimming pools for a thrill.

“Going out in this weather is literally going to risk your life. The temperatures we have can cause frostbite to any exposed skin within 30 minutes,” Kralicek said. “If you do have to go outside, you are encouraged to dress in layers as if you are going to be outside for hours.”

He said EMSA had responded in recent days to a number of slip-and-falls from people just walking to their mailbox who were not dressed to be out in the frigid cold for more than a few minutes.

And social media posts by people risking life and limb for videos of themselves or their children standing or walking on icy ponds, streams and even backyard swimming pools prompted warnings.