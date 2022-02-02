Winter storm timing for Tulsa: Snow tonight, may continue off and on through Thursday night

Update: 5:16 p.m.: Most Tulsa area school districts will not have in-person learning on Thursday. Some will consider Thursday a snow day, while others will have distance learning.
Update 4:45 p.m.: Sleet and light snow has began falling in the Tulsa area.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Tulsa will only accumulate less than .01 inches of ice, but places further south like McAlester and Hugo can expect as much as .75 inches of ice.
As for the sleet and snow, Tulsa can expect anywhere from eight inches to a foot of accumulation through early Friday, with the heaviest precipitation falling Wednesday evening and night.
Forecasters said precipitation will taper off from west to east late Wednesday night, but "measurable amounts" will linger into Thursday in some areas.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric has reported power outages in the Oklahoma City area, Enid and Sulphur affecting 545 customers, but the Public Service Company of Oklahoma has not yet reported any sizeable outages in northeast Oklahoma or any of its coverage areas.
Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.
According to National Weather Service Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon.
Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.
Chances of snow increase after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast, with total daytime accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
Tulsa County opted to shut facilities at 3 p.m. "due to the drastic deterioration of the weather forecasted for this afternoon," according to a news release. County headquarters and courthouse will also be closed Thursday.
The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.
"Light snow will continue into Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible across the area," according to forecasters.