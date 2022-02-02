Winter storm timing for Tulsa: Snow tonight, may continue off and on through Thursday night

Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.

According to National Weather Service Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon.

Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.

Chances of snow increase after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast, with total daytime accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

Tulsa County opted to shut facilities at 3 p.m. "due to the drastic deterioration of the weather forecasted for this afternoon," according to a news release. County headquarters and courthouse will also be closed Thursday.

The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.