Winter storm timing for Tulsa: Snow starts tonight, forecasters say, continues through Friday

Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.
National Weather Service Tulsa
According to National Weather Service Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon.
Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.
National Weather Service Tulsa
The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.
"Light snow will continue into Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible across the area," according to forecasters.
Tulsans should shelter in place as much as possible with several inches of snow in the forecast, city officials said.
2010 winter weather
Will Leininger clears snow from the parking lot of Consumers, a local grocery store in Stillwater, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. ZACH GRAY/For the Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
Oklahoma State University Physical Plant worker Gene Keller shovels snow off of the sidewalk in front of Gardiner Art Gallery on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. ZACH GRAY/For the Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
A runner runs in the snow near 21st and Riverside during a winter storm on Jan 29, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
A car runs off the road near 46th street north and Cinn. during a winter storm on Jan 29, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
Frankie Calava, 11 and Chase Kronfeld, 7 play in the snow near Harweldon during a winter storm on Jan 29, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
A service truck heads toward downtown as wintry weather comes closer to the area, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Pete Sandretto slides down a hill near Harweldon during a winter storm on Jan 29, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
EMSA workers Vicki Walker (right)and Stephanie Smith try to push a stalled vehicle causing major traffic backup near the Memorial Drive exit in the westbound lanes of Highway 51, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Chase Kronfeld, 7, in front and Frankie Calava, 11 slide down the hill near Harweldon during a winter storm on Jan 29, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
A motorist attempts to fix a tire as traffic stalls during a snow storm near 69th Street and Yale Avenue in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
EMSA workers Vicki Walker (right)and Stephanie Smith try to push a stalled vehicle causing major traffic backup near the Memorial Drive exit in the westbound lanes of Highway 51, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Karen Hart, an employee at the Reasor's store near 41st Street and Yale Avenue, scrapes snow off of her windshield, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
EMSA's Stephanie Smith places a blue ribbon on a stranded SUV in the westbound lane of the Broken Arrow Expressway during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Highway 51/64 is frosted with snow on top and ice on the bottom, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Anthony Chaplin (left) and Ricky Cayton walk near the Broken Arrow Expressway between Memorial Drive and Mingo Road, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
A motorist attempts to fix a tire as traffic stalls during a snow storm near 69th Street and Yale Avenue in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Traffic moves moderately along Interstate 44 at Lewis Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Two semi trucks zoom along Interstate 44 at Lewis Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Doug Garrett shovels ice and snow off the fronts steps of the law firm that he works at in the 2100 block of South Lewis Ave. Jan. 31, 2010. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
Justin Randles (from right) and Marvin Harris, both of Asplundh Tree Expert Co., remove wood from a yard between 41st and 51st streets on Lewis Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Marvin Harris, of Asplundh Tree Expert Co., removes a piece of wood from a yard between 41st and 51st streets on Lewis Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Marydella Lichtenhahn shovels snow from her driveway near Norwood Ave and 46th street south on Jan. 30, 2010 after a winter storm dumped around 6 inches of snow in the area. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
A car travels down Lakewood Ave near 46th street on Jan. 30, 2010 after a winter storm dumped around 6 inches of snow in the area. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
Traffic is slushy at 28th Street and Peoria Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Mike Slape, of Asplundh Tree Expert Co. works to remove a tree from a power line near 28th Street and Peoria Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Twenty-ninth Street is filled with snow near Peoria Avenue, during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Ronald Harden, a driver for the city's public refuge department, empties trash into the truck during a snow storm in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Kelsie Williams (from left), her aunt Sharon Lackey and Kelsie's mother Karen Williams, all of Decatur, Ark., wait on Karen's husband who was flying from Kuwait, at Tulsa International Airport where all flights were cancelled late Thursday, because of icy conditions, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
All flights were cancelled late Thursday at Tulsa International Airport because of icy conditions, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Kevin Hayer (left) and Benjamin Bendall, both 23 years-old and University of Arkansas seniors, take a nap beside ice-covered windows at Tulsa International Airport. After their flight to Fayetteville, Ark. was cancelled Thursday they got a hotel room overnight and returned to the airport to learn the flight Friday was also cancelled. Friday Jan. 29, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Eric Park scrapes ice off of his windshield inside the Springdale shopping center, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Snow plows clear snow at Tulsa International Airport. Friday Jan. 29, 2010 Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Nine-year-old Seth Henderson catches some air as he sleds down a hill in Tulsa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Mary Casey (left), collides with fellow Booker T. Washington students Caitlin Cash and Gentry Klawitter (right) as the group sledded down a hill in Tulsa, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Utility crews work to repair downed power lines west of Rush Springs, Oklahoma Feb. 1, 2010. STEVE GOOCH/The Oklahoman
2010 winter weather
A bronze statue on Riverside Drive gets a layer of snow during winter weather in Tulsa, Okla., taken on February 8, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Traffic drives past some Canada Geese along Riverside Drive during snowy weather in Tulsa, Okla., taken on February 8, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Snow falls over the Snows Furniture store near 11th Street and Sheridan Road, in Tulsa, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
A Canada goose attempts to fly near 10th Street and Erie Avenue, in Braden Park, amidst snowy conditions, in Tulsa on Monday, Feb. 8, 2010. Tulsa World File
2010 winter weather
Cars navigate in heavy snow near 51st and Sheridan on Feb 8, 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2010 winter weather
Mary Carter waits on a ride near her Saturn after being involved in a wreck during snow shower on the BA expressway westbound near 15th street on Feb 8, 2010. The other driver was arrested on other warrants. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
