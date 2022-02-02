 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm timing for Tulsa: Snow starts tonight, forecasters say, continues through Friday
Winter storm timing for Tulsa: Snow starts tonight, forecasters say, continues through Friday

  Updated
Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.

Winter storm timing - Feb. 2, 2022

According to National Weather Service Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon. 

Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.

NWS Wednesday

The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.

"Light snow will continue into Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible across the area," according to forecasters.

View a graphic of yearly Tulsa snowfall totals since 1950 here.

Tulsans should shelter in place as much as possible with several inches of snow in the forecast, city officials said.
