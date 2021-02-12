Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Extreme temperatures and winter storm warnings Friday prompted Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a state of emergency declaration for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

The state of emergency comes as the National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued winter storm warnings for most of eastern Oklahoma and forecasts snow accumulations of up to 12 inches in Tulsa and up to 18 inches in parts of southeast Oklahoma.

The winter storm warnings, which are in effect from midnight Saturday night to 6 p.m. Monday, are for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

Per Stitt's executive order, the state's Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and resources from all state departments and agencies available are committed to "protect lives and to prevent, minimize and repair injury and damage."

Stitt suspended some requirements and fees for oversized support vehicles in an effort to expedite relief efforts.