Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says
Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Emergency proclamation - winter weather

A truck enters Interstate 244 on Wednesday at Harvard Avenue.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Extreme temperatures and winter storm warnings Friday prompted Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a state of emergency declaration for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

The state of emergency comes as the National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued winter storm warnings for most of eastern Oklahoma and forecasts snow accumulations of up to 12 inches in Tulsa and up to 18 inches in parts of southeast Oklahoma.

The winter storm warnings, which are in effect from midnight Saturday night to 6 p.m. Monday, are for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

Per Stitt's executive order, the state's Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and resources from all state departments and agencies available are committed to "protect lives and to prevent, minimize and repair injury and damage."

Stitt suspended some requirements and fees for oversized support vehicles in an effort to expedite relief efforts.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days.

According to the winter storm warnings, wind chills of down to minus 20 degrees and heavy snow accumulations are expected in portions of east-central, southeast and northeast Oklahoma.

The winter storm brings with it the possibility of up to 18 inches of snow in some areas, as well as strong winds and life-threatening wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

