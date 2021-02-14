Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

A massive winter storm blasted Tulsa and the region with snow and sub-zero wind chills Sunday into Monday, causing life-threatening travel hazards and power outages.
“Going out in this weather is literally going to risk your life," Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek said.
"The temperatures we have can cause frostbite to any exposed skin within 30 minutes,” Kralicek said. “If you do have to go outside, you are encouraged to dress in layers as if you are going to be outside for hours.”
Officially, Tulsa received 0.9 inches of snow as of about 5 p.m. Sunday at Tulsa International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. But other areas had received more, and snow was continuing to fall Sunday evening, with additional snow forecast into Monday morning.
The weather service said 3-4 inches was likely in the Tulsa area, with 4-6 inches in areas south, including Muskogee and McAlester. Earlier forecasts were calling for 8-10 inches in Tulsa.
“If you do not have to go out, don’t go out,” said Tim McCorkell, city of Tulsa streets maintenance manager.
“We pre-treated for the ice, so it melted and that salt is on the roadway, (so) it won’t be able to create that bond on the roadways," he said "But the more traffic that’s out there, the more snowpack you get on the roadways, so it takes a little longer to remove snow from the roadways.”
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was reporting snowpacked and slick highways, along with decreased visibility due to blowing snow statewide on Sunday. Highways in Tulsa and Oklahoma City remained snow covered with slick spots, and conditions were expected to worsen overnight, the agency said.
"Accumulating snow can be slick and hazardous in spots and travel is highly discouraged across Oklahoma," the agency said.
ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said that with temperatures plummeting below zero Sunday night and Monday night, even treated highways were likely to refreeze.
A peak of at least 4,600 electric customers in the Tulsa area had lost power Sunday, mainly due to high winds "causing our lines to slap together," said Stan Whiteford, Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman.
Whiteford said PSO was requesting that customers be as conservative as they can with electric use for the next several days because the grid is being extremely taxed.
"This is a huge storm system and it is really, really cold over the entire region," he said. "It's kind of putting a crimp on energy supplies a little bit."
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, through the Department of Emergency Management, is also asking residents to try to conserve both electric and natural gas use.
"Just a small adjustment can make a big difference," the agency said.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, EMSA has responded 16 falls with nine transports, eight cold exposure calls with four transports and one carbon monoxide poisoning call.
"We are still seeing very low numbers of motor vehicle collisions and appreciate people heeding our warnings and staying off the roads," the agency said.
"However, we are starting to see an increase in motor vehicle accidents in our Western Division (OKC area) including a serious multi-vehicle incident on the Turner Turnpike (near Luther)." The crash shut down the turnpike in both directions and traffic was being detoured.
"As a second wave of snow moves into the Tulsa area, we ask residents to please stay home," EMSA said Sunday afternoon.
"EMSA continues to be concerned about cold exposure and hypothermia calls because of freezing temperatures. If people need to go outside for any amount of time for any reason, they should be dressed appropriately with proper footwear (tight fitting shoes with grip/traction)."
Wind chill values were minus 12 in the Tulsa area Sunday. A wind chill warning was in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday, with dangerous wind chill values of up to 25 degrees below zero possible, forecasters said.
A winter storm warning was in effect until noon Monday.
The storm track was huge in scale, with the entire states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas under winter storm warnings, and additional warnings extending from New Mexico to the southeast, Tennessee Valley and to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Over 150 million Americans were under winter storm warnings, ice storm warnings, winter storm watches, or winter weather advisories, the weather service said.
Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the weather service office in Tulsa with 35 years of forecasting experience, said he has never seen a winter storm track affecting such a large area.
"Sometimes you just have all the elements that come together and it becomes almost a global event," he said. "I've never seen a map like that."
Piltz said that with another several inches of snow possible for the Tulsa area on Tuesday into Wednesday, it may be Thursday before street and highway crews can get a handle on improving travel conditions.
"It will be a real challenge for the road crews over the next several days," he said.