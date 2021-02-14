Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

A massive winter storm blasted Tulsa and the region with snow and sub-zero wind chills Sunday into Monday, causing life-threatening travel hazards and power outages.

“Going out in this weather is literally going to risk your life," Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek said.

"The temperatures we have can cause frostbite to any exposed skin within 30 minutes,” Kralicek said. “If you do have to go outside, you are encouraged to dress in layers as if you are going to be outside for hours.”

Officially, Tulsa received 0.9 inches of snow as of about 5 p.m. Sunday at Tulsa International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. But other areas had received more, and snow was continuing to fall Sunday evening, with additional snow forecast into Monday morning.

The weather service said 3-4 inches was likely in the Tulsa area, with 4-6 inches in areas south, including Muskogee and McAlester. Earlier forecasts were calling for 8-10 inches in Tulsa.

“If you do not have to go out, don’t go out,” said Tim McCorkell, city of Tulsa streets maintenance manager.