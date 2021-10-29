Wind warning continues through this afternoon; grass fire near Hooker prompts warning

A blaze that burned 120 acres in about 20 minutes Thursday has western Oklahoma firefighters warning residents to be on the lookout for smoke on windy days, especially while driving.

Wind gusts are finally about to taper down after days of blustery conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

"North to northwest winds will gust 30 to 40 mph ... gradually tapering off (Friday) afternoon as low pressure moves farther away from the region," forecasters said.

Because of gusts nearing 50 mph Thursday, a grass fire along Oklahoma 64 in Texas County required collaboration from seven units of area firefighters, a news release states.

High winds and dry conditions were cited as the cause for the rapidly moving blaze five miles east of Hooker, which started about 1 p.m. Thursday.

"Hooker, Adams, and Baker firefighters responded first, finding heavy fire and smoke moving rapidly with the wind to the south,” Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley said in a statement adding Optima, Tyrone and Hough firefighters assisted.

According to the news release, the blaze produced "blackout conditions for travelers" on Oklahoma 64, with wind blowing dirt and smoke to obscure visibility.