Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings

McCorkell said the street maintenance team is preparing for eight to nine inches of snow Sunday and Monday, which he said the city has not seen since 2013.

If accumulations build up and don't melt, the city will have to focus its efforts on ploughing the roads before they can use salt to melt the ice build-up under the snow. McCorkell said if they salted the roads before ploughing, they would just have to re-salt the roads after clearing them of snow.

They will also have to deal with refreezes as the temperatures drop throughout the week, so they are currently only addressing arterial roads, not secondary roads, McCorkell said. He said street maintenance teams are working around the clock to keep roads cleared.

Meteorologists said there may be some hope for warmer temperatures by the end of next week.

A warming ridge of high pressure will move into the area as the cold surface high moves out, but Tulsa "will just have to wait and see as the cold arctic airmass can be hard to push out," meteorologists said.

