Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Update (7 a.m. Friday): The Tulsa area could see a half-inch of snow Friday morning, especially across Rogers County, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.
Wind chills from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees are expected throughout the day and evening.
Forecast snow totals for next week are based on two overnight storm systems, one Sunday into Monday and the other Tuesday into Wednesday, expected to drop 8-12 inches on the Tulsa area.
The cold temperatures are going to get even colder, meteorologists at the National Weather Station in Tulsa predict.
A second winter-weather system is predicted to move through the region Sunday, bringing with it cold air and precipitation in the form of snow, which could present issues in clearing roads, street maintenance manager Tim McCorkall said.
“Accumulating and impactful” snow is likely Sunday night into Monday morning, but meteorologists said on the National Weather Service’s website that there are still uncertainties with the levels or the specific locations of snowfall.
Bart Haake, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said Wednesday their forecasts predicted six to eight inches of snow in the Tulsa area.
Dangerous wind chills of as low as minus 20 degrees are expected both Sunday and Monday, meteorologists said.
McCorkell said the snow accumulations and the weekslong cold temperatures could be a problem for clearing roads, as crews are preparing for historic snow levels.
The city uses mostly salt and brine to melt ice on roads, but salt does not work if the temperatures are too cold because it can’t melt the ice or snow, McCorkell said. Brine works in temperatures as low as minus six degrees, he said.
McCorkell said the street maintenance team is preparing for eight to nine inches of snow Sunday and Monday, which he said the city has not seen since 2013.
If accumulations build up and don’t melt, the city will have to focus its efforts on plowing the roads before they can use salt to melt the ice build-up under the snow. McCorkell said if they salted the roads before plowing, they would just have to re-salt the roads after clearing them of snow.
They will also have to deal with refreezes as the temperatures drop throughout the week, so they are currently only addressing arterial roads, not secondary roads, McCorkell said. He said street maintenance teams are working around the clock to keep roads cleared.
EMSA officials are urging residents to dress like they will be outside for hours anytime they must leave the house in case they fall on an icy surface. More than 115 falls were reported before 5 p.m. Thursday, with the majority of patients involved hospitalized, EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said. Four more patients were hospitalized for cold exposure.
Paluka said it’s important for residents to check on the elderly or home-bound around them and their family and friends to make sure they are heating their home and staying warm.
Meteorologists said there may be some hope for warmer temperatures by the end of next week.
A warming ridge of high pressure will move into the area as the cold surface high moves out, but Tulsa “will just have to wait and see as the cold arctic airmass can be hard to push out,” meteorologists said.