Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Dangerous wind chills of as low as minus 20 degrees are expected both Sunday and Monday, meteorologists said.

McCorkell said the snow accumulations and the weekslong cold temperatures could be a problem for clearing roads, as crews are preparing for historic snow levels.

The city uses mostly salt and brine to melt ice on roads, but salt does not work if the temperatures are too cold because it can’t melt the ice or snow, McCorkell said. Brine works in temperatures as low as minus six degrees, he said.

McCorkell said the street maintenance team is preparing for eight to nine inches of snow Sunday and Monday, which he said the city has not seen since 2013.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If accumulations build up and don’t melt, the city will have to focus its efforts on plowing the roads before they can use salt to melt the ice build-up under the snow. McCorkell said if they salted the roads before plowing, they would just have to re-salt the roads after clearing them of snow.

They will also have to deal with refreezes as the temperatures drop throughout the week, so they are currently only addressing arterial roads, not secondary roads, McCorkell said. He said street maintenance teams are working around the clock to keep roads cleared.