Wind chills below zero biggest worry over New Year's weekend; precipitation chances reduced

While precipitation chances in the Tulsa area have decreased to slim to none, frigid temperatures with wind chills close to zero are expected Saturday as a cold front moves through Oklahoma, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The convective outlook for New Year’s weekend shifted east, centering over Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and eastern Arkansas. Those states could experience large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes through Sunday, forecasters said.
For Tulsa and most of northeast Oklahoma, though, that means a weekend with little precipitation and few storm chances after Friday.
The bulk of what little winter weather chances northeast Oklahoma does have lies in Osage and Pawnee counties, said David Jankowski of the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
A winter weather advisory has been put in place for those counties beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and lasting through noon. Freezing rain and sleet are possible there as the cold front makes its way into the state, Jankowski said.
A tenth of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate on raised surfaces in Pawnee and Osage counties, making bridges and power lines particularly at risk of icing. Gusty northerly winds in the area could stress the local power grid and cause outages as well.
Once the cold front makes its way into the Tulsa metro area, the precipitation chances all but disappear and temperatures will plummet.
By Saturday night, the temperature could be as low as 12 degrees, and Jankowski said wind chills could dip below zero.
He said there may be a small window for a little bit of freezing drizzle while the cold front blows through the Tulsa area.
Sunday will warm slightly to a high of 30 degrees with lows in the teens. By Tuesday, it will be back in the mid-50s.
In preparation for the cold temperatures this weekend, the city of Tulsa announced two warming stations will be open throughout the weekend: Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave., and John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
Both are are open 24/7. Capacity limits for social distancing are in place at the Salvation Army.
In case Tulsa does get freezing rain or ice this weekend, the city has an arsenal of snow and ice removal vehicles, equipment and employees at hand, according to a news release. That includes 63 truck-mounted salt spreaders, 51 truck-mounted snowplows, 210 drivers and support staff, and approximately 10,000 tons of salt.
