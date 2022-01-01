Wind chills below zero biggest worry over New Year's weekend; precipitation chances reduced

While precipitation chances in the Tulsa area have decreased to slim to none, frigid temperatures with wind chills close to zero are expected Saturday as a cold front moves through Oklahoma, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The convective outlook for New Year’s weekend shifted east, centering over Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and eastern Arkansas. Those states could experience large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes through Sunday, forecasters said.

For Tulsa and most of northeast Oklahoma, though, that means a weekend with little precipitation and few storm chances after Friday.

The bulk of what little winter weather chances northeast Oklahoma does have lies in Osage and Pawnee counties, said David Jankowski of the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

A winter weather advisory has been put in place for those counties beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and lasting through noon. Freezing rain and sleet are possible there as the cold front makes its way into the state, Jankowski said.