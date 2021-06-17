Wilma Mankiller to be among women on U.S. quarters starting next year

Former Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller is being included in the U.S. Mint's series of coins through the American Women Quarters Program.
As well as honoring author Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren and actress Anna May Wong, designs reflecting Mankiller's achievements will be featured on coins beginning in 2022, according to the U.S. Mint.
“Courageous women have made countless contributions throughout our great Nation’s history,” said Director David J. Ryder. “The American Women Quarters Program is a unique opportunity to honor a broad and diverse group of women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation. We look forward to sharing their stories.”
The first woman to serve as assistant principal chief, Mankiller became principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in December 1985 after Chief Ross Swimmer's resignation. During her 10 years in office, the tribe's enrollment and revenue more than doubled, thus allowing the Cherokee Nation to expand its Head Start program and open three rural health facilities across northeastern Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation's clinic in Stilwell is named in her honor.
Prior to taking office, Mankiller was known for her community organizing efforts, including work with her future husband, Charlie Soap, to get a waterline to the Bell area in rural Adair County.
A Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Mankiller died in April 2010 of pancreatic cancer.
“When we celebrate the achievement of women in this country, it is absolutely fitting and deserving that former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller be represented for her national voice, influence and leadership that first elevated Native American tribes and tribal issues in this country," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "Chief Mankiller served as the first female chief in a role dominated by men and during a time that the Cherokee Nation was first getting its footing after decades of suppression by the U.S. government.
"She stood for tribal sovereignty and treaty rights. She fought for civil rights and equality, and self-sufficiency for the Cherokee people. She was the anchor establishing what has now become the largest tribal health care system in the country. She was truly a champion for Indian Country and we are so proud she is forever honored on this coin by the U.S. Mint as part of the American Women Quarters Program,”
Law requires only deceased individuals may be honored on coin designs, with these five issued yearly through 2025 with different reverse images. The coin "heads" will feature a portrait of George Washington different than the likeness on typical quarters, a news release states.