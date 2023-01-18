Willams' CEO: Complex permitting, lack of infrastructure block nation's natural gas potential

Mitigating the United States' carbon emissions in the near term is no pipe dream.

Far from it, said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams.

"The U.S. is so well-positioned in the right here and the right now, not waiting on new technologies down the road, not waiting on other resources we have in the U.S.," Armstrong said. "We can dramatically reduce emissions and lower people's costs at the utility level if we simply would allow ourselves to build the infrastructure that we know how to build. It's not rocket science."

Armstrong, who has spent a dozen years at the helm of the Tulsa-based energy company, shared his sentiments Wednesday as featured guest at the Friends of Finance executive speaker series luncheon at the University of Tulsa.

Williams handles 30% of the nation's natural gas through transmission, gathering and processing systems, operating 30,000 miles of critical infrastructure that serves major markets around the country.

Armstrong said the United States has plenty of natural gas, and to emphasize his point about inadequate infrastructure, he gave as an example the Appalachian Basin, one of the world's largest, low-cost resources of natural gas. Although the Boston area is only about 250 miles away, customers there must rely on liquefied natural gas 2,000 miles away because of a lack of pipelines from the Appalachian Basin.

As a consequence, the spot natural gas price in New England rose to an average of $20.55 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in January 2022, the highest average price since February 2014.

Building the necessary infrastructure, however, will mean a commitment by federal officials to streamline what Armstrong calls a complex and unpredictable permitting process.

"It used to take five years to build something like the Hoover Dam," he said. "Now, it takes us, at least for any kind of sizable project today, at least four years for the permitting process, not the construction. And generally, it will take us nine months to construct.

"…We have to get this straightened out, whether it is for renewables or whether it is for gas pipeline."

Williams in 2020 set goal of 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in companywide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, putting the company on track for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"If you just took the top 5% of the power plants in the world and you replace those with natural gas, you would reduce 30% of the emissions from power plants," Armstrong said. "So, we could do that today with U.S. low-cost, natural gas.

"... We have to go after the practical solutions that are available to us today. That's exactly what we're about at Williams."

Before Armstrong was introduced, Kathy Taylor, dean of The University of Tulsa's Collins College of Business, announced that Williams is donating $250,000 to launch the Williams Student Coffee Lounge and Entrepreneurial Hub in 2023.