Lester Lurk and Tom Egbert take off in the Cessna 172 known as the Will Rogers Flyer during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday in Oologah. Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism hosted the annual event that draws pilots from across the region to honor the legacy of Rogers and famed aviator Wiley Post. The event commemorates the plane crash that took the lives of Rogers and Post nearly 88 years ago.
A Christen Eagle II flies over spectators while releasing aerobatic smoke during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In on Saturday.
Pilot Barney Rahal of Benton, Kansas, explains how he landed his Vans RV-7A during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In Saturday.
Spectators wait in line to take photos with Lester Lurk dressed as Will Rogers and Tom Egbert dressed as Wiley Post by their plane the Will Rogers Flyer during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Oologah, Okla.
Spectators wave and cheer after a Cessna 210 lands during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Oologah, Okla.
Mounted police with the Rogers County Sheriff office stand watch during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Oologah, Okla.
A Yakolev Yak 25 flies over spectators while releasing aerobatic smoke during the Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Oologah, Okla.
Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism hosted Saturday's annual Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah.
Pilots from across the region gathered to honor the legacy of the Cherokee Kid Will Rogers and famed aviator Wiley Post.
“This is such an incredible, interactive day at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch and one that we are excited to be part of,” said Donna Tinnin, senior manager of programs and events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We are grateful to the Rogers family who are joining us for the National Day of Remembrance and to celebrate the life and legacy of these extraordinary individuals and their contributions to the aviation world.”
