Will OSU's Cade Cunningham play against Iowa State on Monday? He's not listed as a starter

The Cowboys have played well when Cunningham isn’t on the court. OSU outplayed Texas Tech down the stretch when Cunningham fouled out in overtime. The Cowboys also went toe to toe with No. 2 Baylor for 29 minutes before the Bears created distance with a 19-1 run in the second half. OSU led for most of the first half of that game.

Boynton offered more context as to why protocols kept Cunningham from playing but allowed him to still be with the team on Saturday.

“There is a time period here in which you aren’t allowed to be around, and then at some point that time does pass,” Boynton said. “He doesn’t have to stay away from our team forever but it doesn’t necessarily mean that when he’s around he’s able to play or that he’s been in our preparation and can help us. We’re kind of in the middle ground. We’re going to work our way back and we’re just going to continue to follow the guidance that our medical team has put for us.”

Both OSU and Iowa State have been dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Cyclones announced they were pausing all team activities on the same day OSU announced its shut down. Iowa State, which is 2-7 overall and winless in conference play, has had four consecutive games postponed. Monday's game will be its first since a 91-64 loss against Texas Tech on Jan. 9.

