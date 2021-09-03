Will historic Tulsa neighborhood ditch the name 'Brady Heights'?

Four years after downtown’s Brady Arts District became simply the Arts District, a nearby residential neighborhood could likewise change its name next week to avoid mentioning one of Tulsa’s founding fathers.

W. Tate Brady, a merchant and hotel owner, was one of the signers of the original City Charter in 1898 and was a leader in the local Democratic Party. What makes him controversial now, 96 years after his death, is that he joined the Ku Klux Klan as a young man.

The Arts District dropped Brady from its name in 2017. Most of Brady Street became Reconciliation Way in 2018, followed by the Brady Theater’s deciding to become known as the Tulsa Theater. Even the owners of Brady’s mansion, a majestic landmark at 620 N. Denver Ave., have changed its name to Skyline Mansion.

Now residents of historic Brady Heights have voted on the neighborhood’s name. Ballots were due last month, but the winning name won’t be announced until Wednesday, neighborhood officials said.

Options included keeping the current name.

“We definitely have some people, some of them long-time residents, who feel a connection and who see it as part of Tulsa history and want to keep the name,” said Peter White, president of the neighborhood association.