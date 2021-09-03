Will historic Tulsa neighborhood ditch the name 'Brady Heights'?

Four years after downtown’s Brady Arts District became simply the Arts District, a nearby residential neighborhood could likewise change its name next week to avoid mentioning one of Tulsa’s founding fathers.
W. Tate Brady, a merchant and hotel owner, was one of the signers of the original City Charter in 1898 and was a leader in the local Democratic Party. What makes him controversial now, 96 years after his death, is that he joined the Ku Klux Klan as a young man.
The Arts District dropped Brady from its name in 2017. Most of Brady Street became Reconciliation Way in 2018, followed by the Brady Theater’s deciding to become known as the Tulsa Theater. Even the owners of Brady’s mansion, a majestic landmark at 620 N. Denver Ave., have changed its name to Skyline Mansion.
Now residents of historic Brady Heights have voted on the neighborhood’s name. Ballots were due last month, but the winning name won’t be announced until Wednesday, neighborhood officials said.
Options included keeping the current name.
“We definitely have some people, some of them long-time residents, who feel a connection and who see it as part of Tulsa history and want to keep the name,” said Peter White, president of the neighborhood association.
The association changed its name in early 2019, dropping “Brady” to become known simply as the Heights Neighborhood Association. That was also an option on the ballot for the neighborhood itself, to become known simply The Heights.
Other names on the ballot included Hope Heights, Northbridge Heights and Preservation Heights.
“We wanted to invite ownership in the process with as many people that call this place home as possible,” White said. “We didn’t want it to look like it was just a handful of people in a back room saying, ‘This is what we call our neighborhood now.’ Everybody has a voice in it.”
Immediately north of downtown, the neighborhood has revitalized along with downtown itself over the last couple of decades, with middle-class homeowners renovating many of the historic houses in the area and forming a tight-knit community.
When Deborah Perry-Chambers moved into what she described as a “major fixer-upper” in the neighborhood, other residents came over to volunteer their labor and help renovate the home.
“Neighborhood people actually know each other and talk to each other,” said Perry-Chambers, now the neighborhood association’s vice president. “Most of us know our neighbors. We watch out for each other. We check on each other. We care about each other.”