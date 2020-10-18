Will COVID-19 stop downtown Tulsa's revitalization?

As the COVID-19 crisis dragged into late summer, a downtown Tulsa business owner expressed surprise at how his employees were performing while working from home.

“They are unexpectedly efficient,” he said, while not giving permission to use his name. “And from the standpoint of productivity, there has been no disruption.”

Yet, despite the advantages of working at home, most of his employees wanted to come back downtown. And they seem happier now that they are back in the office, the owner said.

“Issues are resolved, problems are solved, and new ideas are often generated from an interaction at the coffee pot, a chance conversation in the hallway or over the lunch hour,” he said. “And those random interactions simply do not happen from your home office or through text messages.”

Other downtown businesses, meanwhile, are still keeping employees at home — some indefinitely, some permanently. Remote working might have started as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but now, businesses are appreciating how much they can save in rent, utilities and other expenses when they don’t have a lot of office space.