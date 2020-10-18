Will COVID-19 stop downtown Tulsa's revitalization?

As the COVID-19 crisis dragged into late summer, a downtown Tulsa business owner expressed surprise at how his employees were performing while working from home.
“They are unexpectedly efficient,” he said, while not giving permission to use his name. “And from the standpoint of productivity, there has been no disruption.”
Yet, despite the advantages of working at home, most of his employees wanted to come back downtown. And they seem happier now that they are back in the office, the owner said.
“Issues are resolved, problems are solved, and new ideas are often generated from an interaction at the coffee pot, a chance conversation in the hallway or over the lunch hour,” he said. “And those random interactions simply do not happen from your home office or through text messages.”
Other downtown businesses, meanwhile, are still keeping employees at home — some indefinitely, some permanently. Remote working might have started as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but now, businesses are appreciating how much they can save in rent, utilities and other expenses when they don’t have a lot of office space.
To some extent, the future of downtown Tulsa — and downtowns everywhere — will depend on how companies weigh the advantages and disadvantages of working from home.
“I had zero expectation that entire companies would be working from home through all of 2020,” said Jeff Scott, a downtown property owner and developer. “But we are seeing that. And those closed offices have a very direct effect on the restaurant owners, the parking lot owners, the retailers, the PAC and the BOK Center, and on and on.”
In May, still early in the COVID pandemic and its economic impact on the city, the Tulsa World asked local developers how it would affect downtown’s ongoing revitalization. And while some were more optimistic than others about the pandemic ending soon, they all expected downtown to pick up right where it left off.
Now?
“The ‘long crawl back’ I discussed in May presumed a quicker recovery than we have seen,” Scott said, referring to his comments in the World’s previous article. “I projected that we would be in full recovery mode by the second half of 2021, and I have now shifted that out by about six months. If a vaccine is not developed within the first quarter of 2021, it will be farther into the future.”
Despite COVID’s longer-than-expected disruption, however, downtown has continued to attract new businesses and new developments.
Kai Vietnamese Cuisine opened in June on the ground floor of the Executive Center building at 201 W. Fifth St.
And Eerie Abbey Ales opened during the summer, too, taking over a vacant restaurant in the Oil Capitol Building at 507 S. Main St.
Both are leasing space from Price Family Properties, one of downtown Tulsa’s biggest property owners.
“There’s no doubt that a lot of people are hurting in our community right now,” said Stuart Price, the company’s chairman. “But Tulsa is strong. Tulsa is resilient.”
In 1918 and ’19, the so-called “Spanish flu” killed 7,350 people in Oklahoma alone, and more than half a million nationwide. But once the pandemic subsided, Tulsa and the rest of the United States sprang into the prosperity of “the Roaring ’20s.”
“Once COVID-19 has run its course,” Price said, “Tulsa is poised particularly well to be part of the roaring ’20s of the 21st century.”
Michael Overall
918-581-8383
michael.overall@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2
