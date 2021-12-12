Will Bell's be different in Broken Arrow? Family says God, luck are on their side

Robby Bell smiles easily these days, and it’s easy to understand why: After a 15-year hiatus, he’s back in the family business.
No more playing security guard for the 56-year-old, who describes the opportunity to reopen Bell’s Amusement Park at a new site in Broken Arrow as divine intervention.
“We’re old, traditional Catholic people,” Bell said during a recent interview. “I mean, circumstances just lined up perfectly.”
He was standing in the middle of the 102–acre property where he and his father, Robert Bell, are planning to rebuild their dreams.
It’s a beautiful piece of land. Towering old trees shade the grassy ground, and a man-made stream meanders through the property as if it’s been there forever.
Even a skeptic could see the possibility here.
“To have the right property, in the right municipality, at the right location. I don’t know any way to explain it other than God gave it to us or we got lucky, however you choose to look at it,” Bell said. “It’s just perfect.”
But how does he get from an empty field to a mega amusement park — a vision Bell acknowledges could take decades and a pot of gold?
A little at a time, he said, keeping vague on the timeline.
The project plans still need to be approved and permitted by the city of Broken Arrow, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could have a say in things because of the stream running through the property.
He’s also dealing with potential delays in the delivery of amusement park rides caused by the pandemic.
“Right now, this second, it’s really up in the air about how long it will take,” Bell said. “Now I think as the days go on and we get more and more of these little issues taken care of, then we’re going to be able to focus in on the timeline about when we can get everything built.
“Our attitude is, we go … fast as we possibly can.”
Bell envisions opening the park in stages, not some grand unveiling of a spectacular $50 million finished product.
“That is only smart, because as soon as we have enough equipment out here we can open and make some money,” he said.
Lost lease at the fairgrounds
Money — or the lack thereof — seems to have been among the reasons the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority decided in late 2006 not to renew the amusement park’s lease at the fairgrounds.
The Tulsa institution had been operating on the property since 1951.
But by the early 2000s, deteriorating conditions at the amusement park and declining revenues had some fair board members questioning the enterprise’s future.
Bell’s paid the fairgrounds a cut of its gate receipts and ticket sales.
The fair board ultimately asked Bell to provide a business plan, which he did. Still, it wasn’t enough to persuade the board members to renew the park’s lease. They cited concerns about its long-term viability for their decision.
Bell still believes that decision was wrong — and not based on an accurate assessment of the park’s operations at the time.
It’s his contention that the fair board’s decision to build an RV park on fairgrounds property near 15th Street and Louisville Avenue robbed the amusement park of its longtime parking spaces, leading him to negotiate a new deal with the fair board beginning in 2004.
None of the current county commissioners or fair board members were part of the decision to end Bell’s lease.
“We negotiated (to pay) a much lower percentage of the revenue, and the reason we did that is because they disrupted the balance of parking between the east and west ends of the fairgrounds,” Bell said. “And that is what caused our decline in revenues.”
For the first time in his life, Robby Bell had to go get a job.
“After we tore everything down and stored everything — I mean we spent all of our money doing that,” Bell said. “So my father and I had to go to work at different jobs, which we did.”
Robby Bell worked as a security guard for Cascia Hall Preparatory School until 2019, when he left to begin searching full time for a new park location. Robert Bell went to work at a local construction company.
Landing in Broken Arrow
Over the years they’d flirted with a host of other cities, including Sand Springs, Owasso and Bixby, but nothing ever stuck.
“Everybody wanted us, … but then when you really get down to the brass tacks about how much this stuff costs and what you’ve got to do, and everybody goes, ‘Uh, OK,’” Bell said. “Well, in the meantime, they are all getting paid and we’re not. We are just burning daylight, wasting time.”
Bell said he finally went to a longtime friend with business expertise and asked him where he would consider opening an amusement venue.
His answer: Broken Arrow.
Robert Bell then went in search of possible locations. The 102-acre property immediately east of the Creek Turnpike on Kenosha (71st) Street turned out to be the easy first choice. Not only did the zoning allow for an amusement park, but the property was easy to access off the Broken Arrow Expressway, Interstate 244 and Interstate 44.
“To exaggerate the point, if you live in Joplin, Missouri — and we had customers from Joplin, Missouri, at the old Bell’s — once you get on I-44, the next traffic light you’ve got is the one right here in front of our park,” Bell said. “You can take highway all the way here.”
Not everyone is as enthusiastic as the Bells are about the new site. An online petition in opposition to the project popped up soon after Broken Arrow officials joined Robby and Robert Bell for a press conference announcing the project.
Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon later issued a statement acknowledging the pushback on the project and reminding residents that there would be opportunities for the public to weigh in.
The city has provided no financial incentives to the Bells.
“The city will evaluate any future requests for economic incentives from Bell’s investors just as we would with any other economic development project, namely by considering the project’s economic benefits to the community, including job creation, sales tax generation and increase to tourism,” Spurgeon said. “This process would include a thorough review of the business plan.
“Please note that any public-private partnership must be approved by the City Council and would be done so with full transparency.”
Robby Bell said it’s too soon to know whether he will ask the city of Broken Arrow for any kind of financial assistance or incentives.
“We are not to that point,” he said. “We are dealing with logistics with the city, and from our end, we’re trying to do the things the city needs done, information, stuff like that.”
‘Getting real real fast’
Bell had few details to offer regarding how the project is being financed.
“We have financing. Let’s just put it like that,” he said.
Asked whether he and his father purchased the property, Robby Bell said the structure of the business is completely proprietary.
“And it has to remain that way.”
Wagoner County Assessor’s Office records show the property is owned by a California-based holding company, Coast 1031 Exchange Inc.
Bell said he was not at liberty to say what the company’s role, if any, is in the project.
“Because it just has to be proprietary, I guess is the right word, or confidential,” Bell said. “Otherwise, I would.”
Which leads to the question everyone who’s ever given a lick about Bell’s Amusement Park is asking: Why should they believe this time will be different?
Why, after 15 years of fits and starts, should people believe a new park will be built?
The answer, it turns out, is as much about need as it is dreams.
“This is the first time my dad and I have gone in debt since Bell’s closed,” Robby Bell said. “We are in debt up to our eyeballs, OK? So, yeah, it is getting real real fast. We’ve spent just over $4 million on all of this land.
“My father and I, obviously, we’ve had personal debt that we have incurred since the park closed, but never business debt. And now we have that. So, yeah, it’s getting real, and it’s getting real real fast.”