Will Bell's be different in Broken Arrow? Family says God, luck are on their side

For the first time in his life, Robby Bell had to go get a job.

“After we tore everything down and stored everything — I mean we spent all of our money doing that,” Bell said. “So my father and I had to go to work at different jobs, which we did.”

Robby Bell worked as a security guard for Cascia Hall Preparatory School until 2019, when he left to begin searching full time for a new park location. Robert Bell went to work at a local construction company.

Landing in Broken Arrow

Over the years they’d flirted with a host of other cities, including Sand Springs, Owasso and Bixby, but nothing ever stuck.

“Everybody wanted us, … but then when you really get down to the brass tacks about how much this stuff costs and what you’ve got to do, and everybody goes, ‘Uh, OK,’” Bell said. “Well, in the meantime, they are all getting paid and we’re not. We are just burning daylight, wasting time.”

Bell said he finally went to a longtime friend with business expertise and asked him where he would consider opening an amusement venue.

His answer: Broken Arrow.