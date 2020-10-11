Wildfires a concern with strong cold front, dry conditions this week, forecasters say

Wildfires will be a concern this week with the approach of a strong cold front following by dry and windy conditions, forecasters said.

A strong cold front will move through the area late tonight into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said in Tulsa.

The front will bring strong winds with gusts over 30 mph at times Monday morning before winds gradually decrease through the day.

"Fire potential will be a concern heading into (this) week due to prolonged dryness and above normal temperatures, with Wednesday looking like the greatest potential for wildfire concern as temperatures again warm into the 80s and south to southwesterly winds pick up again during the afternoon," forecasters said.

The Tulsa area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.