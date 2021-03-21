Wildfire danger Sunday, storms likely Monday night, forecasters say

Gusty winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an elevated wildfire danger Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

"Winds will increase out of the south-southeast this afternoon in advance of a storm system that will affect the region Monday into Tuesday.

"The southerly winds will gust to around 30 mph across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this afternoon. With temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and afternoon relative humidity values around 35 percent, an elevated fire weather danger is expected across northeast Oklahoma this afternoon." the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms will ramp up on Monday and continue through Tuesday morning. The best chances of thunderstorms will come Monday night across southeast Oklahoma into west-central Arkansas as a cold front sweeps through the area.

"Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and strong gusty winds the main concern. Most of the area will see around an inch of rain with this event with locally higher amounts possible."

Another round of showers and storms is expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening as a storm system moves out of the Southwest and across the Plains.

