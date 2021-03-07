Wildfire danger high on Sunday; outdoor burning strongly discouraged

Tulsa and several other counties along and north of Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma are under a Red Flag warning until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires, forecasters said.

"Dry conditions will combine with cured vegetation and elevate the fire weather threat, especially across portions of northeast Oklahoma today," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Wind gusts to near 30 mph in conjunction with minimum (relative humidity) values of 20 to 25% will promote rapid fire spread. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged."

Counties under the Red Flag warning include Tulsa, Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Washington, Rogers, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa.

