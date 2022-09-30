 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wild Art Rain

A man takes shelter from the rain under a SageNet Center canopy as water pours off the Expo Square building's superstructure on Monday. Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang forecasts that scattered showers are still possible on Tuesday but that the remainder of the week should have partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Staff Photographer

I'm a photographer who has been with the Tulsa World for more than 20 years. I interned at the Tulsa World and started working for the Tulsa World after graduating from the University of Kansas. Phone: 918-699-8813

