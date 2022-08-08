 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First day of practice

Wild Art: First day of football practice

Jenks Football

The sun rises over football practice at Jenks High School on Monday. The Trojans opened fall practice Monday in pursuit of their third consecutive 6AI title. Senior Ike Owens takes over at quarterback after a tumultuous offseason of quarterback movement across the area. For more, see SPORTS, PAGE B1

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

