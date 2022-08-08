Just In
Wild Art: First day of football practice
The Tulsa World obtained access to the 18-minute implicit bias course that has been deemed in violation of state law. #oklaed
"A domestic argument turned violent," and a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a parking lot, police said.
More than two years of private meetings have occurred among mayors, city engineers and other officials from those same government entities regarding a proposal to build a privately funded toll bridge.
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that medians, like sidewalks and streets, are considered “traditional public forums.”
TPS school board President Stacey Woolley is asking the State Board of Education to reconsider its determination that the district violated state law through an implicit bias professional development session. #oklaed
Blake Ewing will begin work in early September. Currently creative director at OKPOP Museum, he represented District 4 on the Tulsa City Council from 2011 to 2018.
The Bixby Police Department has classified the deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder and suicide.
Michael Overall: Tulsa's 'forgotten' urban renewal project will become a busy part of downtown after all
The Kerr-Edmondson complex was always overshadowed by larger and more controversial developments. Until now. The new VA hospital is set to open in 2025.
Watch Now: Navajo woman passes through Cherokee Nation on walking journey to raise awareness for missing aunt, MMIP crisis
A Navajo woman is walking from Arizona to Washington, D.C., to bring a spotlight to the missing and murdered indigenous people crisis that has taken one of her own relatives.
New festival of literature, music and ideas could be 'Tulsa version of South by Southwest,' organizer says
In conjunction with TU and the World of Bob Dylan, Switchyard, set for May 30 to June 4, 2023, hopes to attract some of the world’s most innovative writers, thinkers and artists.