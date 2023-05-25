Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Tulsa Police Department investigation found that a Skiatook police officer chasing a speeding motorcyclist hit him from behind, killing him, contrary to the officer's claim that her SUV struck the motorcycle only after its driver crashed in a construction site and was thrown off the bike.

A lawsuit filed Friday in federal court accuses Skiatook Police Officer Leianne Richards of civil rights violations in allegedly using excessive force and wrongfully killing Michael Wade McKee after chasing him for a speeding violation 20 miles outside of her city's borders in Tulsa on May 29, 2022. It seeks $10 million in damages.

The Skiatook Police Department says it disciplined Richards six months after the chase by levying a five-day suspension without pay and two weeks of remedial training with a field training officer. She also was required to complete an officer safety training course, as well as an advanced law enforcement driving and accident prevention course.

Tammy McKee called her husband's death over a traffic infraction "senseless." Richards reportedly had pulled Michael over in the past and presumably had his license plate number that evening, McKee said, which would have allowed her to file a warrant rather than engage in a dangerous pursuit.

"To chase him down like an animal is cruel and heartless," said McKee, who thinks her 50-year-old husband probably fled because he thought his motorcycle — his sole mode of transportation — would be impounded. "I don't think she should ever be able to wear a badge again, or drive a car for that matter, for a very long time."

Investigation ongoing

Richards was interviewed by the Tulsa Police Department with her attorney present three days after the fatal crash and made statements that an investigator rebutted in his report.

She said the Honda Goldwing motorcycle already had crashed onto its left side, with its driver thrown off, before her Ford Explorer struck the motorcycle, according to the TPD investigator's report.

The investigator, however, determined that Richards' SUV hit Michael McKee and his motorcycle from behind and that the action ejected him, throwing him into a 4,100-pound scissor lift.

The investigator termed it "extremely obvious" that the motorcycle was struck by the SUV while the motorcycle was in a "vertical upright position." The SUV pushed McKee and his motorcycle "nearly head on" into the heavy construction equipment, wedging the bike "upright underneath the Ford Explorer."

The outer sole of McKee's left sneaker was embedded in the upper section of the motorcycle's damaged structure, according to the crash scene analysis. The shoe's remaining portion was still on his body.

"The hair and tissue on the corner of the scissor lift frame shows McKee was separated from the motorcycle and struck the scissor lift as it was rotating from the collision caused by the Ford Explorer," the investigator wrote.

No criminal charges have been filed against Richards, but the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office says the case remains open a year later and that a final decision is yet to be made.

McKee and Richards had entered a construction site at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue after passing multiple barricades and signs that said the roadway was closed and the bridge was out, according to the TPD report.

The investigation noted that Richards was traveling faster than McKee — her speed was 37 mph at the point of the collision — and found no evidence that the motorcyclist had made any abrupt maneuvers or heavily braked.

Scott Wood, Richards' attorney, said federal civil rights claims in law enforcement chases are tough for plaintiffs to win because a high degree of recklessness must be demonstrated.

Wood said the crash wasn't an intentional use of force. He said Richards remembers McKee crashing into the construction equipment and flying off before she hit the motorcycle, though the investigator determined otherwise.

"I don't think it makes a lot of difference from a legal, liability standpoint," Wood said. "Obviously they both had no idea that the bridge was out down there, so that was kind of a sudden emergency for both of them. They just couldn't get stopped in time."

'Tragic and unfortunate'

Skiatook Police Department vehicles don't have dashboard cameras, and its officers didn't begin wearing body cameras until November — six months after McKee's death, according to the agency.

Skiatook policy requires pursuing officers to "drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property." The policy recommends that pursuits be canceled when the dangers of a chase "appear to outweigh" the risk of a suspect's escaping.

The Tulsa Police Department investigation noted that Richards said her supervisor told her to cancel the pursuit unless she had a backing officer. She said another patrol vehicle was behind her.

However, the investigator interviewed a Skiatook officer who had been about three miles away, near Admiral Boulevard and Peoria Avenue, when the officer heard on the police radio that Richards had crashed. He eventually had to consult a supervisor for GPS information to help him find Richards and the scene.

The civil rights lawsuit names the city of Skiatook and Richards, in her personal capacity, as defendants. It alleges illegal arrest, use of excessive force, inadequate training and supervision, negligence and wrongful death, and assault and battery.

Richards has been employed by the Skiatook Police Department since September 2000, according to the agency.

She told the investigator a person had told her that a speeding motorcyclist "almost ran him over," and Richards added she saw the same motorcyclist speed past her — prompting the chase.

"The idea that police just have to continue and continue and continue to use excessive force and kill people over minor offenses like this has just got to stop at some point," said Mark Lyons, the Tulsa attorney who filed the federal lawsuit. "It just does."

Lyons said an officer can't arrest a person for a misdemeanor, such as McKee's alleged reckless driving, unless the officer witnesses it.

"So I understand if she wanted to pull him over and talk to him about that — that's certainly acceptable," Lyons said. "But then the only offense she witnessed was speeding."

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he considers the inquiry into the fatal pursuit to be an open investigation as he awaits follow-up information and evidence he has requested from investigators.

Kunzweiler said a three-year statute of limitations applies in the case but that he and his office likely are "near to some sort of decision" and won't be pressured into making a call. Kunzweiler said he will protect the officer's presumption of innocence and not litigate a case in the media.

He noted that there is a range of potential charges to consider in situations where operation of a motor vehicle results in a death, from negligent homicide — a misdemeanor — to manslaughter up to second- or first-degree murder.

"I feel for the victim's family, but I'm not going to rush anything," Kunzweiler said. "I never have and never will."

Wood, the attorney who was with Richards during her interview with investigators, said he doesn't believe the case rises to a criminal level.

To know for certain, Wood said, would require video of the entire pursuit from start to finish.

"Is it tragic and unfortunate? Absolutely," Wood said. "Is it criminal? Not in my opinion."

Michael McKee had a lawn business in the spring and summer, sold firewood in winter and worked all sorts of odd jobs, including at his brother's scrapyard, his wife of 21 years said.

The state medical examiner's autopsy report states that McKee died of blunt force trauma, which caused multiple broken ribs, a broken left femur and left ankle, as well as presumed intracranial hemorrhaging — bleeding within the skull or brain. Methamphetamine and amphetamine were found in his system.

According to online records, McKee was incarcerated in 2013-14 for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Details on speed, braking at point of crash As part of the investigation, the Tulsa Police Department looked at the Skiatook police SUV's speed before and at impact. GPS information shows Officer Richards was driving 98 mph on Peoria Avenue just south of 27th Street about 10 seconds before the motorcyclist she was pursuing crashed into heavy equipment in a closed construction zone where a bridge was out. The SUV's event recorder showed the accelerator pedal was depressed 100% at 2.5 seconds before the collision while traveling at 57.7 mph. The accelerator was then depressed 0% the rest of the time; the brake was activated 1.5 seconds before the collision at a speed of 49.5 mph. The SUV was traveling at 37.1 mph when it struck the motorcycle. An investigative report did not note any skid marks from the SUV but indicates that Officer Richards was weaving — "significant steering input to the right, left and back to the right" — in the moments leading up to the crash.

