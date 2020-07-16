...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
&&
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CRAIG...ROGERS...
NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WESTERN MAYES...WASHINGTON...NOWATA...NORTHERN
WAGONER AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM CDT...
AT 835 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES SOUTH OF CHAUTAUQUA TO NEAR RAMONA TO TULSA
INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH.
WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... BARTLESVILLE...
CLAREMORE... NOWATA...
PRYOR... OWASSO...
PRYOR CREEK... SKIATOOK...
CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE...
VERDIGRIS... DEWEY...
CHOUTEAU... CHELSEA...
INOLA... LOCUST GROVE...
SPERRY... OOLOGAH...
ADAIR... SOUTH COFFEYVILLE...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 229 AND 280.
Tulsa City Councilors Connie Dodson and Cass Fahler voted no July 15 on a proposed mask ordinance. Tulsa World file photos
Tulsa City Councilors Connie Dodson and Cass Fahler were in the minority Wednesday night when the City Council voted to approve an ordinance establishing a face covering requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They voted no, the only two members of the nine-person body to do so. Mayor G.T. Bynum signed the ordinance shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.
In the end, the councilors said, it came down to representing their constituents.
Dodson, District 6, said she appreciated the fact that the council had adopted new language to make the ordinance easier for the public to understand and that it may or may not help to avoid having to shut the city down again.
“It’s yet to be seen,” she said. “It may or may not.”
Given that the issue was so emotionally charged, Dodson said, she felt obligated to vote on behalf of her constituents, the majority of whom have expressed to her their opposition to the mask requirement.
“I’m here to represent them,” she said.
Fahler, District 5, cited several reasons for his no vote. He said he was concerned the ordinance could slow the economy by causing some consumers to do business in the suburbs. He also pointed to California and Washington state where, he said, new COVID-19 cases have risen significantly after face covering requirements were put in place.
“I believe this is a very slippery slope that, if these numbers don’t improve, what more will we mandate,” he said.
Fahler also said he was concerned about the enforcement burden the ordinance would put on the Police Department.
“Not once has the enforcement ... occurred in this conversation,” Fahler said.
The new requirement creates a no-win situation for officers, he said.
“Either it becomes a low-priority call and they don’t get out in time, the citizen is mad,” Fahler said. “They do get out in time and (enforce the ordinance), the citizen is mad.”
Fahler noted that the Tulsa Health Department earlier this year projected that Tulsa County could have 2,000 deaths and 176,000 COVID-19 cases by August.
“Currently we are building a policy based upon 5,626 cases in Tulsa County,” he said.
Like Dodson, Fahler said it was not his place to go against the will of a majority of his constituents.
“I have had a 3-to-1 majority to oppose this ordinance,” Fahler said. “Tonight I will be voting no.”
