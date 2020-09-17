Why is Tulsa in the White House's COVID-19 red zone and Oklahoma City isn't? Masks in suburbs, Tulsa mayor says

Stitt said he believes a mask requirement isn't enforceable and that those decisions should be made locally. He encouraged Oklahomans to wear a mask, watch their distance and wash their hands — the "three W's."

"We make decisions based on the facts and the data here in Oklahoma and not what we see on television, not what the feds tell us we have to do," the governor said.

Bynum expressed frustration that the state or other municipalities won't step up and require face coverings. He re-iterated that Tulsa hospitals don't serve only Tulsans — they take in patients from around northeastern Oklahoma and would have struggled had rates continued upward prior to the city's mask ordinance.

He said he has encouraged colleagues in other communities to bring in local experts like the Tulsa City Council did to learn more about the science that makes masks so effective before voting in favor for a mandate.

"We were keeping track of that vote and before those doctors appeared before the council, I would be willing to wager that it was going to fail, 3-6," Bynum said. "After it was presented and the science was presented by local experts, it passed overwhelmingly."