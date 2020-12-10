 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who do oddsmakers favor in Big 12 game, OU or Iowa State? Plus Tulsa is big underdog in AAC title contest

Who do oddsmakers favor in Big 12 game, OU or Iowa State? Plus Tulsa is big underdog in AAC title contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa opens as two-touchdown underdog against Cincy

Tulsa opens as a heavy underdog to Cincinnati in the upcoming American Athletic Conference Championship Game. 

 Nick Wass, AP

Oklahoma has opened as an early favorite over Iowa State in the upcoming Big 12 Championship game while Tulsa is a heavy underdog against Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The odds were released by BetOnline on Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma is a five-point favorite over the Cyclones. Iowa State defeated the Sooners 37-30 earlier this season. The Big 12 Championship game will be played at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners were supposed to play at West Virginia on Saturday. The game was canceled after WVU had to shut down football activities for seven days due to COVID- 19 issues.

Tulsa is a 14-point underdog against Cincinnati. The Bearcats were scheduled to play at Chapman Stadium in Saturday’s regular-season finale, but COVID numbers at Cincinnati canceled that contest.

The AAC championship game will be played at Cincinnati. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Guerin Emig: OSU falls beneath Texas in Big 12 rankings

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News