White House ranks Oklahoma in top 10 worst states for three COVID-19 metrics as hospitalizations set another state record

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said that as far as he's concerned the information is "out there" and "available to the public," so he won't request the federal government provide its Oklahoma-specific report each week.

"If our team wants any specific recommendations they can call them for it, but the data’s there," Stitt said, gesturing toward interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. "I’ll leave it up to these guys if they want to get more recommendations from them.”

The federal government has begun posting that data — and much more — at HealthData.gov, but the COVID-19 Community Profile Reports don't include individual state recommendations nor rankings.

New weekly cases and positivity

Since November, Oklahoma's rankings for weekly new cases have ranged from No. 16 to No. 24. The No. 8 ranking Dec. 20 is the highest since Sept. 27, as the state was at the front of the ongoing surge.

In its Dec. 6 report, the task force wrote of Oklahoma: "Unlike in other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospitalizations are not plateauing. Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."