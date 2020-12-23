White House ranks Oklahoma in top 10 worst states for three COVID-19 metrics as hospitalizations set another state record

Oklahoma now is among the 10 worst states in three different metrics tracked by the White House Coronavirus Task Force a week after being top 10 in two of the four.
The state is worst for test positivity, No. 5 for COVID-19 hospital admissions per inpatient bed, No. 8 for new cases per capita and No. 38 in new deaths per capita. Additionally, Oklahoma set another COVID-19 hospitalization record in state data reports released Wednesday evening.
The state has ranked in the top 10 each of the three weeks the White House task force has analyzed COVID hospital admissions per inpatient beds. The highest was No. 3 in the Dec. 6 report.
Staffed intensive care bed availability in Oklahoma has hovered between 3% and 8% since November, or 33 to 76 open ICU beds.
Amy Pettit says the past couple months have been rough on herself and her medical professional colleagues.
She is an intensive care unit nurse with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. Pettit shared some of her trying experiences Tuesday during a virtual news conference hosted by Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.
"Nurses right now — we're exhausted physically, emotionally. Our hospitals are stretched," Pettit said. "We've expanded our capacity, our human resources are stretched to a capacity that's not sustainable long-term."
There were 1,892 hospitalizations overnight Tuesday for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases — topping the record of 1,808 from two nights prior.
COVID patients in ICUs remain near record levels at 484. The record is 487 on three occasions, most recently two nights before.
On Wednesday, the northeast hospital region is the first region to have more than 40% of its inpatients be COVID-19 positive (49.6%).
That region will enter Tier 4 — the worst level — of the state's hospital surge plan should it remain above 40% for three consecutive days.
As of Wednesday, six of the state's eight hospital regions are in Tier 3, meaning regional patient loads are 20% to 40% COVID-19 positive.
Oklahoma County was at 38.5%, and Tulsa County was at 22.7%.
White House reports
The state's rankings in the Dec. 20 White House report are available via other state reports made public by the Center for Public Integrity, not from the Oklahoma report itself.
The White House task force no longer is automatically providing the private reports to states; rather, officials must request the documents, according to a story published Dec. 17 by the Center for Public Integrity.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said that as far as he's concerned the information is "out there" and "available to the public," so he won't request the federal government provide its Oklahoma-specific report each week.
"If our team wants any specific recommendations they can call them for it, but the data’s there," Stitt said, gesturing toward interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. "I’ll leave it up to these guys if they want to get more recommendations from them.”
The federal government has begun posting that data — and much more — at HealthData.gov, but the COVID-19 Community Profile Reports don't include individual state recommendations nor rankings.
New weekly cases and positivity
Since November, Oklahoma's rankings for weekly new cases have ranged from No. 16 to No. 24. The No. 8 ranking Dec. 20 is the highest since Sept. 27, as the state was at the front of the ongoing surge.
In its Dec. 6 report, the task force wrote of Oklahoma: "Unlike in other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospitalizations are not plateauing. Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
Oklahoma's test positivity has been consistently high — top 10 or nearly top 10 since the task force began ranking positivity in August. The No. 1 ranking for Dec. 20 is the first time the state has been rated worst.
The state's high rate of positive tests "assuredly" means that it is "missing a large number of infections," interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor previously has told the Tulsa World.
Oklahoma's weekly positivity has been about 15% or more since early November, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The rate the past seven days has been 21.6%, according to federal government data.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer, on Wednesday expressed concerns that for the third consecutive week the total number of tests performed in Oklahoma is down.
He said he thinks the lower testing numbers are partly because of funding issues and perhaps some supply issues. It's important for individuals to be tested to identify positive cases to isolate them to prevent spreading the disease, he said.
"With decreased testing, we may see the case counts come down but that will be artificially coming down," Bratzler said. "I think the people that are seeking tests are more likely to be contacts and people with symptoms, and I know I've had many people contact me, telling me that they've had difficulties getting in to get tests done because of limited capacity."
Bratzler said there are some private labs that don't have CARES Act funding anymore, meaning they might charge $100 to $175 for a COVID-19 test.
"That's going to really substantially reduce testing in our state, which means we will have people who are infected who simply don't go get a test," he said. "Our case numbers will come down, but spread of the disease will continue. So it is very important that we continue to test as many people as we possibly can."
Some private insurers cover COVID test costs, Bratzler added, and labs with CARES Act funding still offer testing free of charge.