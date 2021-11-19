White House point person on Afghan refugees comes to see how Oklahoma is rolling out the welcome mat

At a Friday afternoon press conference, he shared his takeaways from the trip.

Markell said that while employment opportunities abound in Oklahoma and elsewhere, one of the greatest challenges of Operation Allies Welcome is its coinciding with “a very difficult time in the housing market.”

His trip to Oklahoma also included visits with some refugee families in their temporary housing and even in schools where their children are already attending.

Markell said he was particularly struck by the response he received from an Afghan woman in Tulsa who had been evacuated from her home country with her 6-year-old daughter when he asked her what had come as the biggest surprise to her since arriving in the U.S.

“She said: `To be at Fort Bliss (on a stopover to Tulsa), I was so overwhelmed by all of the U.S. soldiers who were serving and I realized, one day, I want to be able to serve in the same way.’

"It was just an incredible thing for me to hear and to realize the welcome you all are providing is going to be with these families for the rest of their lives — and what could possibly be more powerful than that?”