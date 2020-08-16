The White House’s COVID-19 coordinator did not offer specific recommendations while in Tulsa on Sunday, some of those who attended a closed-door meeting said, but she did emphasize the importance of face covering and social distancing.
“It’s no time to take our foot off the gas,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said after meeting for almost two hours with Dr. Deborah Birx at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in west Tulsa near downtown.
“We have to continue to be vigilant, continue to social distance — especially as schools are coming back in — make sure we don’t see an outbreak like we’ve seen in some of the other states.”
Stitt, who has resisted a state mandate, did not mention that portion of the discussion, but others did.
“She said they have not seen a state or city put in a mask mandate and it not make an impact,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, who implemented a mask mandate for the city of Tulsa but has been frustrated that surrounding municipalities have not.
“The patients in Tulsa’s hospitals are not all from Tulsa,” he said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern also noted the emphasis Birx gave concerning masks and social distancing.
“She said she came to Oklahoma, as she is other states, asking people to change their behavior to protect others,” Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister said she asked Birx about masks in schools and was told they are a must except in counties with fewer than 1.43 cases per 100,000 people. Beaver County, in the Panhandle, is the only Oklahoma county that currently meets that criteria.
Forty-nine counties, however, are considered low risk with up to 14.39 cases per 100,000. As a practical matter, most of those counties have far fewer than 100,000 inhabitants, meaning a handful of cases one way or the other can change their status dramatically.
Hern said Birx “reaffirmed (COVID-19) is a highly dangerous” and the value of masks and social distancing.
“She was very consistent with what she’s said before,” Hern said.
Birx, 64, has been a high-ranking infectious disease White House adviser since 2014, when she joined the Obama administration to oversee HIV/AIDS programs. She spent 28 years in the Army and reserves, retiring with the rank of colonel. She is a trained epidemiologist but has come under attack from both President Donald Trump and Democrats as the COVID-19 epidemic has become increasingly politicized.
Over the weekend, the White House denied reports Birx was being replaced by Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who has advised Republican presidential candidates on health care policy.
Atlas, whose views on COVID-19 are closer to Trump’s, was named an adviser to the president last week.
Birx declined to speak to the media before leaving Tulsa on Sunday, citing a tight travel schedule. Birx spoke in Kansas on Saturday and is scheduled in Arkansas Monday. She has been to 19 states recently, including six in six days on the current trip.
There have been reports that the Trump administration has privately notified Oklahoma officials the state is not doing enough to contain COVID-19, but if that came up Sunday it was during a private, 45-minute meeting with Birx, Stitt and a few other state officials before the larger, hour-long session.
Others known to have attended one or both meetings included Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond; state Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Commissioner of Health Lance Frye; Stitt’s policy adviser Brian Bingman; Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett; Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard; OSUCHS President Kayse Shrum and Hennessey Pubic Schools Superintendent Mike Woods.
Stitt praised Woods after visiting his district last week, and asked him to give a presentation Sunday.
“Educating our young people is non-negotiable,” Stitt said. “We have to do that, whether it’s virtual or in-person. You have to manage the risk. I believe in-person is the right way to do schools.”
One person not at the meeting was Tulsa County Health Department Director Bruce Dart. Bynum said he asked for Dart to attend but was told the meeting was full. Stitt said the same and noted that only health officials at the state level were invited.
Asked what he learned from the meeting, Stitt said: “Even though we’re in a good spot and we’re seeing kind of a downward trend (in new cases), she reminded me this thing can happen really, really quickly. We can get some spikes very quickly. So we have to continue to monitor to that.”
Stitt said Birx complimented the state’s plan for testing and surge contingencies.
Birx also told the group that Oklahoma is about four to six weeks behind a surge in the deep South that’s being attributed to asymptomatic spread of the disease.
“She made the point that COVID-19 is different than the flu,” Hofmeister said. “It has an unusual spectrum, from asymptomatic to death. She talked about working with HIV and other infectious diseases, and said this is like no other disease, because of the spectrum. And also because it does not only affect the lungs, but the cardiovascular system and other things.”
