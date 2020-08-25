Oklahoma has been in the highest-risk category for COVID-19 since mid-July, according to White House Coronavirus Task Force documents not released by the state until Monday.
The committee’s recommendations evolved to become more stringent and broad as daily cases and positive test rates jumped, going from “ensure public use of masks” in hot spots in late June to “put in a mask requirement statewide” in early August.
Gov. Kevin Stitt repeatedly has said he doesn’t intend to implement a statewide mask mandate, often saying there are enforcement problems and that he prefers to leave the decision to local control.
State-specific reports are developed on a weekly basis by the White House Coronavirus Task Force for governors and state health officials but have not routinely been released to the public.
The Center for Public Integrity has published some of these reports online as they are leaked to the nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.
Stitt told the Tulsa World last week that he would start publishing the reports on the state’s coronavirus website.
The governor previously has said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s response coordinator, made no specific recommendations to him while visiting privately with a handful of state officials here Aug. 16.
The task force reports offer policy recommendations and messaging suggestions based on statewide and county-level data, ranking states and counties on three tiers: green, yellow and red.
The reports since July 14 have shown Oklahoma to be a red zone for new daily cases per capita, which is above 100 positive cases per 100,000 people. Yellow is between 10 and 100 people per 100,000 population.
In the Aug. 2 report, the new daily case rate’s peak was 186 — nearly 90% above the entry point for the red zone.
The report also evaluates test positivity rates, with the red zone established as 10% or above and yellow from 5% to 10%.
Oklahoma is in the yellow (9.4%) — on the fringe of red — for positivity, though it was in the red zone (10.1%) in the July 26 report. It has been at least 9.4% since the July 14 report.
The task force on June 29 recommended ensuring public use of masks in “all current and evolving hot spots.” It also recommended considering closing bars in hot-spot counties to limit the spread.
The Aug. 2 report is the first in which the task force recommended a statewide mask mandate, which was reiterated in the Aug. 9 and 16 reports.
“Mask mandate needs to be implemented statewide to decrease community transmission,” the Aug. 16 report says.
Stitt’s office didn’t immediately respond to a Monday afternoon request for comment. No Aug. 23 report was available on the state’s website, so it’s unclear when it will be posted or whether the state has received it yet.
In the Aug. 16 report, regional metro areas in the red zone for new daily case rate are Tulsa, Enid, Fort Smith, Guymon, McAlester and Miami.
Red counties are Tulsa, Caddo, Choctaw, Coal, Creek, Garfield, Kingfisher, Mayes, McCurtain, McIntosh, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Texas and Wagoner.
For counties in the red, the reports recommend several actions for public officials that include:
• Close bars and gyms and create outdoor dining opportunities with pedestrian areas.
• Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
One of several public messaging recommendations dated Aug. 16 encourages people to “reduce your public interactions and activities to 25% of your normal activity.”
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
