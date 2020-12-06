While most COVID-19 patients can cope at home, doctors point to danger signs

Both retired nurses, Lee Cornelius and his wife agreed that if they ever test positive for COVID-19, they want to cope with the disease at home, unless it becomes truly life-threatening.
Even if they need oxygen or IVs, they could handle it themselves, Cornelius said, explaining that they wouldn’t want to further burden a hospital staff.
“In most cases, out of necessity, hospitals don’t allow patients to have visitors,” he said. “And that’s a factor for us. Unless it’s something that really requires intensive care, we would rather not suffer alone.”
Their medical training might help them cope at home better than most patients would. But the vast majority of COVID-19 cases still don’t require hospitalization.
More than 80% of patients experience only “mild or moderate” symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Roughly 14% become hospitalized, including 2% who need intensive care.
As a virus, COVID-19 can’t be treated with antibiotics, said Dr. Stephanie Meissen, a physician at Tulsa’s Warren Clinic Urgent Care.
“You’re really treating symptoms,” Meissen said. “Stay hydrated. Use Tylenol to reduce fever. Make sure you’re resting. It’s very similar to what you would do if you had a cold or the flu.”
Most importantly, Meissen said, stay home to avoid spreading the virus further. And even at home, doctors recommend “self isolating” from the rest of the household. Sleep in separate bedrooms, use separate bathrooms and frequently sanitize doorknobs and other “high-touch” areas, Meissen said.
“Isolating is a big part of the treatment,” she said. “It’s very important, especially if you live in a home with somebody who’s elderly or has health issues. It’s very important to keep it from going through your whole family.”
Avoid animals, as well, Meissen said, explaining that some studies have suggested that pets can become carriers of the virus.
The CDC now recommends self isolating for a week to 10 days, down from the two-week quarantine that had become a standard protocol until this week.
Staying home, however, doesn’t mean forgoing medical care. COVID-19 patients should stay in touch with their primary care doctors, Meissen said.
For older patients who face a higher risk of symptoms becoming severe, LIFE Senior Services can help find home-health providers, medication or meal delivery options, transportation and even case management, officials said.
“COVID seems to impact individuals so differently, with a wide range of symptoms — that is what makes it such a daunting illness,” said Eileen Bradshaw, chief executive officer at LIFE Senior Services. A doctor should devise a patient’s treatment plan, “but LIFE may be able to help with resources to implement the doctor’s plan."
Patients of any age should seek immediate medical care if symptoms become severe, officials said. Danger signs include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest and difficulty thinking clearly or staying awake, Meissen said.
“Most people won’t need to go to a hospital,” she said, “but we don’t want anyone who needs help to hesitate getting it.”
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
