While most COVID-19 patients can cope at home, doctors point to danger signs

Most importantly, Meissen said, stay home to avoid spreading the virus further. And even at home, doctors recommend “self isolating” from the rest of the household. Sleep in separate bedrooms, use separate bathrooms and frequently sanitize doorknobs and other “high-touch” areas, Meissen said.

“Isolating is a big part of the treatment,” she said. “It’s very important, especially if you live in a home with somebody who’s elderly or has health issues. It’s very important to keep it from going through your whole family.”

Avoid animals, as well, Meissen said, explaining that some studies have suggested that pets can become carriers of the virus.

The CDC now recommends self isolating for a week to 10 days, down from the two-week quarantine that had become a standard protocol until this week.

Staying home, however, doesn’t mean forgoing medical care. COVID-19 patients should stay in touch with their primary care doctors, Meissen said.

For older patients who face a higher risk of symptoms becoming severe, LIFE Senior Services can help find home-health providers, medication or meal delivery options, transportation and even case management, officials said.