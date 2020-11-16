Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Information below can be found at www.tulsa-health.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing.
If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. People at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should contact their health care provider early, even if their illness is mild.
If you have symptoms, you and your household members should stay home while waiting for the results of your test. You and your household members do not need to stay home if you are testing in preparation for a medical procedure.
Tulsa Health Department locations
Tulsa Health Department conducts specimen collection for testing by appointment only. Instructions for services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
North Regional Health and Wellness Center: 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
South testing location: 8414 E. 101st St. South
Additional Tulsa County testing locations
Testing in Tulsa County also available at the following locations. Hours, eligibility requirements, cost and other details may vary.
OU-Tulsa: 4502 E. 41st St.
OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic: 591 E. 36th St. North
OSU Center for Health Sciences: 1111 W. 17th St.
Walmart:
2019 E. 81st St. or 207 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa
2301 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
CVS:
4107 S. Harvard Ave. or 8010 E. 51st St., Tulsa
751 W. Tucson St. or 2351 N. Ninth St., Broken Arrow
Access Medical Care: 2929 S Garnett Road
Morton Comprehensive Health Services: 1334 N. Lansing Ave.
Tulsa ER & Hospital: 717 W. 71st St.
Med Express: 2140 S. Yale Ave.
MCI Diagnostics: 7018 S. Utica Ave.
NOHS: 6732 E. 41st St.
