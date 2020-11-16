 Skip to main content
Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

  • Updated
COVID-19 test

A test kit used to detect the novel coronavirus. 

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Click here to schedule a test online through Tulsa Health Department.

Information below can be found at www.tulsa-health.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing.

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. People at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should contact their health care provider early, even if their illness is mild.

If you have symptoms, you and your household members should stay home while waiting for the results of your test. You and your household members do not need to stay home if you are testing in preparation for a medical procedure.

Tulsa Health Department locations

Tulsa Health Department conducts specimen collection for testing by appointment only. Instructions for services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. 

North Regional Health and Wellness Center: 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

South testing location: 8414 E. 101st St. South

Additional Tulsa County testing locations

Testing in Tulsa County also available at the following locations. Hours, eligibility requirements, cost and other details may vary. 

OU-Tulsa: 4502 E. 41st St.

OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic: 591 E. 36th St. North

OSU Center for Health Sciences: 1111 W. 17th St.

Walmart:

2019 E. 81st St. or 207 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa

2301 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

CVS:

4107 S. Harvard Ave. or 8010 E. 51st St., Tulsa

751 W. Tucson St. or 2351 N. Ninth St., Broken Arrow

Access Medical Care: 2929 S Garnett Road

Morton Comprehensive Health Services: 1334 N. Lansing Ave.

Tulsa ER & Hospital: 717 W. 71st St.

Med Express: 2140 S. Yale Ave.

MCI Diagnostics: 7018 S. Utica Ave.

IMMY Labs (click for locations)

NOHS: 6732 E. 41st St.

 

Video: Who to tell after you test positive for COVID-19

How can I stay safe while grocery shopping? 25 answers to your coronavirus questions

