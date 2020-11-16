Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Information below can be found at www.tulsa-health.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing.

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. People at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should contact their health care provider early, even if their illness is mild.

If you have symptoms, you and your household members should stay home while waiting for the results of your test. You and your household members do not need to stay home if you are testing in preparation for a medical procedure.

Tulsa Health Department locations

Tulsa Health Department conducts specimen collection for testing by appointment only. Instructions for services will be provided at the time the appointment is made.

North Regional Health and Wellness Center: 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.