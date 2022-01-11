Where to find a COVID test around Tulsa

With cases in Oklahoma and beyond skyrocketing as the omicron variant overtakes delta-strain infections, at-home tests for those exhibiting symptoms can be hard to find. Here are some other options:
The Tulsa Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing to those who are uninsured. All local health care systems also offer testing to the community with additional sites.
Schedule a test through THD’s website, tulsa-health.org, or call 918-582-9355.
- Walmart locations
- CVS locations
- Access Medical Care
- Morton Comprehensive Health Services, 1334 N. Lansing Ave.
- Med Express, 2140 S. Yale Ave.
- MedWise Urgent Care Center | Walk-In Clinics
- Community Health Connection, 12020 E. 31st St.
- Regional Medical Laboratory, 9330 E. 41st St.
- Tulsa Mobile COVID Testing
- NOHS Medical Clinic
- 6732 E. 41st St.
- Call ahead to schedule: 918-794-4777
- Arc Diagnostics
- Curative
- Drive-thru testing in Tulsa County
Saint Francis Health System — Warren Clinic Elm in Broken Arrow has a drive-through clinic in the southwest parking lot that is open seven days a week during urgent care hours, with no appointments required. Stay in your car and follow the pink signs.
Ascension St. John — COVID-19 testing for the public is handled through Regional Medical Laboratory by appointment, mostly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There are multiple RML locations in Tulsa County, with a high-capacity drive-through facility at 9330 E. 41st St: rmlonline.com
Axis HealthCare System — Locations in Bixby, Bartlesville, Inola, Pryor and Sapulpa offer drive-through testing with no out-of-pocket cost. PCR tests are done in-house, with results in 24-48 hours. Go to axishealth.net or call 918-943-3790.