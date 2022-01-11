 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to find a COVID test around Tulsa
  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing drive through

Drive-through testing may be the only option for many as at-home COVID-19 tests are hard to find with cases skyrocketing. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

With cases in Oklahoma and beyond skyrocketing as the omicron variant overtakes delta-strain infections, at-home tests for those exhibiting symptoms can be hard to find. Here are some other options:

The Tulsa Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing to those who are uninsured. All local health care systems also offer testing to the community with additional sites.

Schedule a test through THD’s websitetulsa-health.org, or call 918-582-9355. 

Saint Francis Health System — Warren Clinic Elm in Broken Arrow has a drive-through clinic in the southwest parking lot that is open seven days a week during urgent care hours, with no appointments required. Stay in your car and follow the pink signs.

Ascension St. John — COVID-19 testing for the public is handled through Regional Medical Laboratory by appointment, mostly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There are multiple RML locations in Tulsa County, with a high-capacity drive-through facility at 9330 E. 41st St: rmlonline.com

Axis HealthCare System — Locations in Bixby, Bartlesville, Inola, Pryor and Sapulpa offer drive-through testing with no out-of-pocket cost. PCR tests are done in-house, with results in 24-48 hours. Go to axishealth.net or call 918-943-3790.

CBS reports that as demand for COVID-19 tests grows, choosing and using different types of tests can be confusing.
