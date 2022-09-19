When was your last booster? Bivalent COVID vaccines now available in Tulsa

The Tulsa Health Department is now administering bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters to protect individuals against omicron subvariants in an expected winter surge during the holidays.

The bivalent booster is recommended for people age 12 and older who had their last primary shot or booster at least two months ago. People who are unvaccinated cannot get the bivalent booster as their first shot.

The Tulsa Health department began administering Pfizer bivalent boosters Sept. 12. Moderna bivalent boosters that came in last week are now also available. THD is scheduling appointments a week in advance.

“There are a few openings if someone goes to the tulsa-health.org website and schedules an immunization appointment," said Ellen Niemitalo, manager of immunizations at the Tulsa Health Department. "We are offering the vaccine at four of the clinic locations."

Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of Tulsa-based MyHealth data network, said Thursday he would advise those concerned about the high transmission rates recorded during the past winter holidays to seek out the bivalent booster now that it's available.

"To people who are worried about a December-January peak, that's more than 120 to 150 days away, so getting the vaccine even today would carry through that ... traditional peak in COVID," Kendrick said. "If you're due for a booster, which I think everybody would be at this point, then this bivalent vaccine is a good idea to go ahead and get."

The Tulsa Health Department received more than 7,000 doses of the bivalent boosters, which includes both the Pfizer and Moderna versions, and said there is enough to share.

"The health department also is happy to assist our other pandemic providers across the county if they are needing some vaccines just to administer until they are able to receive their direct shipments," Niemitalo said.