What you can do about your damaged trees

  • Updated
OKC tree damage

Broken tree limbs litter the ground Tuesday and cover NW 14 in Oklahoma City after an autumn ice storm. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Trees throughout the metro area look like they were hit by a tornado, but residents are being urged to be patient and not assume all is lost.

Mark Bays, Urban and Community Forestry coordinator with Oklahoma Forestry Services, was part of a small crew propping up branches and clearing ice off of the iconic Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial on Tuesday.

The tree will be fine, he said, and so will many trees throughout the metro area if residents are careful in who they hire to address damage caused by ice.

“We will have tree care companies flooding into neighborhoods and offering special deals, and people can be talked into doing too much that is not necessary,” he said. “Or the work that is done can cause future problems that can multiply in time.”

Video: Ice storm causes tree branches to snap off after Oklahoma storm

Gallery: Storm damage from around Sand Springs

 

 

 

