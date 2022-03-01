What to expect from the new tulsaworld.com

The Tulsa World website has a new design to help make sure you get the content you care about most.

The new design on tulsaworld.com presents stories, videos, podcasts and photos in a customized way to each reader's needs and preferences.

As you use the site, your preferences will be used to personalize your experience. Seven spots on the top of the homepage will offer a mix of what the Tulsa World has to offer at any time. And this mix will change throughout the day of what people are talking about and what they should be talking about.

We want you to find what you’re looking for or find something you didn't know was happening. It's everything from news about local issues and business to sports, entertainment and opinion pieces. It can also be videos, podcasts or photo galleries.

As you make selections the website will present more options for you to see.

The Tulsa World's newsroom works daily to provide you the relevant local journalism you can't find anywhere else. No one else invests in a daily news report, investigative special reports and watchdog journalism like we do. No one also offers the entertainment and arts coverage, restaurant reviews and food news, and the perspectives of local voices.

This new website design works to connect you to all of that content where instead of you having to look for it, it's suggested to you based on what you have consumed before.

There is also a space on the new homepage to see the latest episodes of the Tulsa World's lineup of eight podcasts. They are also available on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

If you're not a digital subscriber, our hope is our content makes you want to invest in local journalism created by local journalists. Our latest offer for new subscribers is $1 for six months. Find out more at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

If you subscribe to the print edition, you're automatically a digital subscriber, and we can help you activate your digital account.

This website design is the first of many changes as we plan to update our mobile app and our email newsletters.

If you have feedback, I'm always happy to hear it. We want you to join the growing number of people who fit the Tulsa World into their world to know what's really going on.

Send me your thoughts on the new site or anything else at jason.collington@tulsaworld.com.

— Jason Collington, editor